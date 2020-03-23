India is currently going through its 4th and arguably the most crucial week of the Coronavirus pandemic. It is to be noted that the maximum ‘infection explosion’ has happened in the 4th week in other countries. As a preventive measure, the Government of India has locked down the entire country and have asked people to stay back at home.

So when spending your quarantine period at home, how do you do it with perfection? Well, the solution is some entertaining peppy numbers from the singing sensation herself Neha Kakkar. Today, we tell you about her top 10 songs that are a ‘must-feature’ in your playlist daily during this period of ‘house arrest’. Check out our list below –

1) Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

2) O Saki Saki

3) Ek Toh Kam Zindagani

4) Garmi

5) Puchda Hi Nahin

6) Car Mein Music Baja

7) Coca Cola

8) Kala Chashma

9) Dilbar

10) Tu Hi Yaar Mera