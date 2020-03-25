10-best-jennifer-lopez’s-impressive-collection-of-casual-outfits

Jennifer has been a fashion icon, apart from being an actress, singer, dancer, and businesswoman. From the red carpet to casual streets, Jennifer has always killed with her outfit. Jennifer Lopez has always been confident with her classy and innovative fashion styles. She is often caught with her casual and comfortable outfits that so swanky.

The fashion queen is seen mostly in tees and her comfy pants on the streets and casual outings. She has made the lane her own runway, every time by wearing the fabrics confidently. Undoubtedly, White, black and blue are her colors to wear with denim.

1- She has been following her personal earring trend, a pair of hoops for ages now.

2- Jennifer’s favorite set to wear is a black tee or a blouse, and a blue denim jean.

3- The matched paired of the outfit, has always well turned out on her.

4- Shades are mandatory for her casual look.

5- She can become hot in the winters with her sweatshirts and hoodies.

6- White loose tank tops are her all-time comfy wear.

7- Jennifer has also been spotted with trendy cargo pants many times.

8- The star went all denim, from top to bottom a couple of times.

9- She has been seen wearing a dress sometimes in which she looked gorgeous.

10- A pair of sneakers and boots are her casual footwear to wear.

