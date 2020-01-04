10-beautiful-sacred-sites-to-visit-in-2020

1. Dreamtime rock

Uluru, the red sandstone formation in central Australia that rises nearly 3,000ft above sea level, is one of the most spectacular sights in the outback. Climbing was banned in October 2019 because the mountain is revered by the Anangu people who associate it with Aboriginal dreamtime stories. However it is still an unmissable sight and Australian Sky offers excursions from Alice Springs that include viewing the rock at both sunrise and sunset. There’s also a visit to the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre for an insight into the local culture and legends that are woven into the landscape.

Red Centre Experience from £599pp for three nights, with one dinner and transfers. Australian Sky (australiansky.co.uk).