10-beautiful-riad-hotels-in-marrakech,-including-secret-gardens,-hidden-hammams-and-shaded-rooftop-terraces

Riad Joya’s grand architecture impresses against a desert palette of sand, taupe and beige. The effect is a cocoon of subtle style where luxury whispers at you from every detail of the bespoke furnishings which are fashioned in cedar, bronze, linen, silk and velvet. A traditional hammam glows in the soft light of fretwork lanterns, while the rooftop bar staff provide aperitifs to guests reclining around two dainty plunge pools. Each of the seven rooms is individually styled. Food is a real focus here: most fun is the combined cookery course and meal, which involves a visit to the market and a lesson from the chef. The riad is within walking distance of the Djemaa el-Fna, the souqs and all the major sights.



