10-beautiful-riad-hotels-in-marrakech,-including-secret-gardens,-hidden-hammams-and-shaded-rooftop-terraces

Behind its medieval walls, Marrakech has more authentic riads than any other city in North Africa. These spectacular mud brick mansions – with their citrus and palm planted courtyards – are oases of calm in the hectic medina. Metre-thick walls block out street noise, so that when the door closes on the hubbub, you can hear only the burbling fountains. These days, many of these historic houses have been renovated into beautiful guesthouses, the best of which are not just marvels of Moroccan craftsmanship, but unforgettable experiences of Marrakshi hospitality.
Parisiennes Cyrielle and Julien, who used to work in fashion, have worked hard to retain the artisanal authenticity of their historic medina house while creating five simple, soulful rooms and host of artful niches and lounges – all arranged around a flourishing green garden. They have resisted the urge to overdress the interiors, allowing the decorative details to speak for themselves. Magpie finds from the market add colour and character, while natural textures such as wicker lampshades and lemon wood hanging racks enhance the air of unaffected simplicity. The riad has a vegan restaurant on the bright pink roof terrace. It’s a five-minute walk to the souks.
Jasper Conran’s 19th-century riad is a haven of effortless good taste, buried down a winding derb in the authentic neighbourhood of Bab Doukkala. Its extravagant green garden and art-filled suites channel the same soignée glamour as the 1942 film, Casablanca. Walk-on roles are played by a cosmopolitan guest list, who look every inch the part lounging fireside in the luxe salons. The garden is possibly the finest feature of the house. From the dining salon it looks like a luxuriant Zuber wall print through the floor-to-ceiling French windows, and also provides a natural screen for the 10-metre-long, heated saltwater pool.
A hip hideaway in the historic medina where Italian photographer Giovanna Cinel brings a dash of Milanese moda to a traditional Moroccan riad, complete with secluded courtyard, hammam and a rooftop plunge pool. The theatrically staged patio boasts starburst marquetry tables orbiting beneath the fanning fronds of the banana tree. In the library a louche red-velvet sofa beckons bookworms while romancing diners retreat to the sexy shadows of the Salle Rouge, where giant lanterns cast a high-sheen gloss over polished tadelakt walls. Mustapha’s evening menu consists of modern-style tagines with chicken or meatballs, lamb with pomegranate, or seabass with sautéed artichokes.
This super 17th-century riad in Kâat Benahid has been restored by renowned Belgian architect, Quentin Wilbeaux. Sobriety and authenticity are the watchwords of this riad: the large, lushly planted Islamic garden has been faithfully preserved, while five minimalist rooms showcases the period craftsmanship and design of the house. This restrained simplicity and respect for the architecture of the house is carried throughout, making for a truly tranquil retreat in a dense and atmospheric part of the medina. A dreamy Moroccan breakfast of fruit, pancakes, mountain honey and homemade jam is served on the roof terrace or on bedroom balconies.
Old and new converge in this whitewashed minimalist mansion with five super-sized bedrooms, hidden down the bottom of a winding derb in Kaat Benahid, a bustling and authentic part of the medina. The owners have pared everything back to essentials, creating a Zen-like sense of calm and letting the soaring architecture of the riad sing. Unwind on the starkly beautiful roof terrace or in the mezzanine lounge, which is the perfect spot for afternoon mint tea. A traditional hammam and massages are available on request. Dinner needs to be requested in advance, and features well-executed Moroccan classics.
The riad revolves around a large central courtyard with six orange trees standing like sentries on a manicured green lawn that looks all the more vibrant for the charcoal grey walkway that surrounds it. Like a Delacroix painting there’s a dramatic use of lighting, colour and romance in the décor which combines colonial and Second Empire furnishings to opulent effect. The secondary pool patio is dotted with commodious wicker loungers and features a charming orangery-cum-bar lined with a fabulous Zuber hand-printed mural. The 10 large rooms and suites sport the same moody, romantic, turn-of-the-century vibe. It’s a short walk from the royal palace.
This riad offers art-house rooms with wow-factor, an exceptional buffet breakfast and a courtyard pool, five minutes from the snake-charmers, acrobats and street-food vendors of the Djemma el Fna. If you just want to chill, there are wide galleries dotted with vintage armchairs wrapped around the main house, soaring palms shade the pool and a collection of striped sofas beneath a Berber tent on the roof make a top spot for a snooze mid-afternoon. Standard rooms tend to be cosy, warm and intimate, with tie-died tadelakt, unique artworks and statement pieces of furniture. Most have bathtubs and fireplaces too. Upgrade and you might get a private terrace and plunge pool.
Riad Kniza is a fabulous and authentic guesthouse. Restored by teams of Morocco’s most highly skilled craftsmen, the soaring salons, spacious rooms and tranquil patios make no apology for their decorative excess. On top of this artful canvas, owner Haj Bouskri’s beautiful antiques, Berber rugs, silk sofas and embroidered curtains add depth and personality, creating the feel of a luxurious Marrakshi home. Meals are served whenever and wherever you like, there’s a pool, spa and hammam for pampering, and Bouskri’s expert tours have helped countless VIPs locate the souks finest treasures. The riad lies inside Bab Doukkala, one of the nine main gates of the medina.
Riad Joya’s grand architecture impresses against a desert palette of sand, taupe and beige. The effect is a cocoon of subtle style where luxury whispers at you from every detail of the bespoke furnishings which are fashioned in cedar, bronze, linen, silk and velvet. A traditional hammam glows in the soft light of fretwork lanterns, while the rooftop bar staff provide aperitifs to guests reclining around two dainty plunge pools. Each of the seven rooms is individually styled. Food is a real focus here: most fun is the combined cookery course and meal, which involves a visit to the market and a lesson from the chef. The riad is within walking distance of the Djemaa el-Fna, the souqs and all the major sights.
This multi-riad maison d’hôtes has 14 luxurious suites, a spa, hammam, two pools and multiple marble patios planted with banana palms and citrus trees. The excellent service is complemented by impressive facilities for the medina: two pools (one on the ground floor and one of the roof terrace), a hammam, a fully serviced spa and a restaurant. To top it off, there’s a fantastic, multi-level terrace, replete with loungers, shaded seating areas, a heated pool and a restaurant. The unimpeded views of the Atlas Mountains make it one of the best terraces in Marrakech. It’s situated off-the-beaten track near the Sidi Ben Slimane mosque.
