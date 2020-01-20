10-amazing-wildlife-migrations-to-witness-in-2020

From bats and whales to bears and elephants, here’s where to find roaming wildlife this year

1. Fruit fest

From late October to mid-December, more than eight million giant fruit bats migrate from the Congo rainforests to Zambia’s Kasanka National Park. These straw-coloured mammals with a 32in wingspan then settle in a few hectares of swamp forest to gorge on fruit trees. This spectacular sight is best viewed at dusk from hides built among the trees. Audley Travel offers a bat-watching itinerary that can be incorporated into a longer stay.

Tailor-made trips to Zambia from £7,094 for nine nights, based on a group of four, including flights, transfers and some meals. Departs October to December. Audley Travel (audleytravel.com).

2. Whale watch

In the southern hemisphere winter, the fishing village of Hermanus, on the Atlantic two hours east of Cape Town, is a prime spot to view southern right whales. From June to November, over 100 congregate and can often be seen playing close to the shore. Tailor-made specialist Rainbow Tours includes a visit to Hermanus on a self-drive trip.

Winelands, Whales and Wildlife from £3,975 for 14 nights including flights and car hire. Departs June to December. Rainbow Tours (rainbowtours.co.uk).