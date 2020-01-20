10-amazing-wildlife-migrations-to-witness-in-2020

From bats and whales to bears and elephants, here’s where to find roaming wildlife this year
Contents
1. Fruit fest
From late October to mid-December, more than eight million giant fruit bats migrate from the Congo rainforests to Zambia’s Kasanka National Park. These straw-coloured mammals with a 32in wingspan then settle in a few hectares of swamp forest to gorge on fruit trees. This spectacular sight is best viewed at dusk from hides built among the trees. Audley Travel offers a bat-watching itinerary that can be incorporated into a longer stay.
Tailor-made trips to Zambia from £7,094 for nine nights, based on a group of four, including flights, transfers and some meals. Departs October to December. Audley Travel (audleytravel.com).
2. Whale watch
In the southern hemisphere winter, the fishing village of Hermanus, on the Atlantic two hours east of Cape Town, is a prime spot to view southern right whales. From June to November, over 100 congregate and can often be seen playing close to the shore. Tailor-made specialist Rainbow Tours includes a visit to Hermanus on a self-drive trip.
Winelands, Whales and Wildlife from £3,975 for 14 nights including flights and car hire. Departs June to December. Rainbow Tours (rainbowtours.co.uk).
3. Portland bills
The Isle of Portland in south Dorset is a favourite resting place for migrating birds heading north or south on their seasonal journeys. Among the key species to spot are warblers, flycatchers and chats, plus seabirds including skuas and shearwaters. Birdwatching expert Bob Ford leads an escorted tour in the spring and autumn months for The Travelling Naturalist, staying in a mid-range hotel overlooking Chesil Beach.
Dorset’s Coastal Migrants from £525 for two nights. Departs April 3 and Oct 9 2020. The Travelling Naturalist (naturalist.co.uk).
4. Zebras in Botswana
Soaked by the December rains, the usually barren plains around the Makgadikgadi Pans become grazing ground for around 25,000 migrating zebra from Chobe between January and March. This attracts predators including lion, leopard and hyena. Abercrombie & Kent offers a short break to view this annual event, staying in the Leroo La Tau safari camp next to the Boteti River which has hides for viewing the animals. The itinerary includes game drives and boat trips in the surrounding area.
The Spectacular Zebra Migration from £2,895 for three nights including transfers and meals. Excludes flights. January to March. Abercrombie & Kent (abercrombiekent.co.uk).
5. Turtley brilliant
Between June and December, tens of thousands of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles migrate to the protected nesting beach of Ostional on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, to lay their eggs. New for 2020, Pure Aventura has a self-drive itinerary which includes a chance to snorkel with the turtles and visit the beach by night with a guide to witness the “arribada” (mass arrival).
Costa Rica Pacific Uncovered from £4,495 for 16 nights including car hire and some meals. Excludes flights. June to December. Pura Aventura (pura-aventura.com).
6. Mexican wave
Millions of monarch butterflies make an epic, 3,000-mile migration from their summer home in Manitoba, Canada, to spend winter in Mexico. In early spring, as they congregate in the oyamel fir trees near Zitácuaro, the sky turns orange with the myriad butterfly wings. Wildlife Worldwide leads a trip which combines this phenomenon with a chance to view migrating grey whales in Mexico’s San Ignacio lagoon near San Diego.
Monarch Butterflies & Grey Whale Migration from £5,175 for nine nights including flights, transfers and most meals. February and March. Wildlife Worldwide (wildlifeworldwide.com).
7. Salmon catchers
From August to the end of autumn, Pacific salmon migrate from the ocean to the rivers of their birth, travelling hundreds of miles. This annual run attracts grizzly bears and bald eagles which feast on the jumping fish. One place to view this feeding frenzy is Knight Inlet in British Columbia where Wildlife Trails offers simple accommodation at Grizzly Bear Lodge, reached by seaplane from Campbell River on Vancouver Island, with full-day bear-watching excursions.
Grizzly Bear Lodge and Knight Inlet from £2,490 for five nights including most meals and transfers but not flights. August to October. Wildlife Trails (wildlifetrails.co.uk).
8. Rock Raptors
Europe’s most southerly point is a popular staging post for migrating birds before they fly south across the Strait of Gibraltar to find warmer winter weather in Africa. Naturetrek offers an escorted group tour, based in Tarifa, near the Sierra del Cabrito in Spain, to get a grandstand view of the passing birds, including eagles, harriers, kestrels and kites. Black storks and large flocks of shearwaters, terns and gulls are commonly sighted, and whale and dolphin-watching trips are included in the itinerary.
Tarifa and Gibraltar: Whales, Dolphins and Autumn Migration from £1,095 for five days including flights, transfers and all meals. Departs Sept 9 and 13 2020. Naturetrek (naturetrek.co.uk).
9. Wildebeest walk
The migration of more than a million wildebeest, along with huge herds of zebra and antelope, across Africa’s vast plains in search of fertile grazing land is one of the most spectacular animal migrations of the year. These vast gatherings always follow the same 1,200-mile route across Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park towards what is now Kenya’s Maasai Mara game reserve. Discover Africa’s special itinerary to see the phenomenon is available from July, when the animals start to move faster, creating a spectacular sight as they cross the Grumeti and Mara River.
Great Migration Safari with HerdTracker from £5,100 for eight nights including transfers and all meals on safari. July to October. Discover Africa (discoverafrica.com).
10. Trunk call
Every year, during Sri Lanka’s dry season from July to September when water supplies are drastically reduced, herds of wild elephants migrate to a vast man-made reservoir built around 277AD in Minneriya National Park, in the centre of the island, to find water and fresh grass. The gathering of around 300 to 400 animals is the largest congregation of Asian elephants in the world and an ideal opportunity for viewing the majestic creatures as they eat, bathe, play and mate.
Minneriya Elephant Gathering from £2,928 for eight nights including transfers and some meals. Excludes flights. Departs July to September. Inspiring Travel Company (inspiringtravelcompany.co.uk).
Inspiration for your inbox
Sign up to Telegraph Travel’s new weekly newsletter for the latest features, advice, competitions, exclusive deals and comment.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.