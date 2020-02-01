10 ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday

1 of 26

This undated photo provided by Doritos shows Lil Nas X, right, and Sam Elliott in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The snack chip is betting people will connect with “Old Town Road,” the smash hit of the summer by Lil Nas X.(Doritos via AP)

This undated image provided by Amazon shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Amazon will once again tout its Alexa voice assistant ad in a 90-second ad starring talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi as they imagine what people did before they could ask Alexa to perform tasks. (Amazon via AP)

This undated image provided by Amazon shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Amazon will once again tout its Alexa voice assistant ad in a 90-second ad starring talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi as they imagine what people did before they could ask Alexa to perform tasks. (Amazon via AP)

This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows John Cena, right, Jimmy Fallon, center, and the Roots in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there’s a “lighter side” to working out, with cameos by Tonight show band The Roots and runner Usain Bolt. (Michelob ULTRA via AP)

This undated image provided by Cheetos shows MC Hammer in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. “U Can’t Touch This” is 30 years old this year but just as familiar as ever. (Cheetos via AP)

This undated photo provided by Doritos shows Billy Ray Cyrus in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The snack chip is betting people will connect with “Old Town Road,” the smash hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. In the Western-themed ad Lil Nas has a dance off with grizzled character actor Sam Elliott. Billy Cyrus, who features in the song’s remix, also makes a cameo. (Doritos via AP)

This undated image provided by PepsiCo shows H.E.R. in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Pepsi tries to reignite the Cola Wars with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of “Paint it Black” that starts with a red cola can that looks like a Coke changing into a black can of Pepsi Zero Sugar to the lyrics of “I see a red door and I want it painted black.”(PepsiCo via AP)

This undated image provided by Budweiser shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The Anheuser-Busch brand enlisted Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow for a 60-second ad that promotes American values. (Budweiser via AP)

This undated image provided by Audi shows Maisie Williams in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Arya can sing as well as battle enemies, it turns out. “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams belts out the hit Disney song from “Frozen, “Let it Go,” as she drives an Audi through steaming heat and traffic in a 60-second ad that promotes Audi’s e-tron family of electric vehicles. The ad airs in the second quarter. (Jeff Forney/Audi via AP)

This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there’s a “lighter side” to working out, with cameos by Tonight show band The Roots and runner Usain Bolt. (Michelob ULTRA via AP)

This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows John Cena, left, and Jimmy Fallon in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there’s a “lighter side” to working out, with cameos by Tonight show band The Roots and runner Usain Bolt. (Michelob ULTRA via AP)

This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows from left, Brooke Sweat, John Cena, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Jimmy Fallon in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there’s a “lighter side” to working out, with cameos by Tonight show band The Roots and runner Usain Bolt. (Michelob ULTRA via AP)

This undated image provided by Amazon shows Ellen DeGeneres, left, and her wife Portia De Rossi in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Amazon will once again tout its Alexa voice assistant ad in a 90-second ad starring talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi as they imagine what people did before they could ask Alexa to perform tasks. (Amazon via AP)

This undated image provided by Amazon shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Amazon will once again tout its Alexa voice assistant ad in a 90-second ad starring talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi as they imagine what people did before they could ask Alexa to perform tasks. (Amazon via AP)

This undated image provided by Google shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Google’s 90-second ad is one of the few ads this year that doesn’t use humor or celebrities. It attempts to tug at the heartstrings, featuring a man reminiscing about his wife, using the Google Assistant feature to pull up old photos of her and past vacations. (Google via AP)

This undated photo provided by Doritos shows Lil Nas X, right, and Sam Elliott in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The snack chip is betting people will connect with “Old Town Road,” the smash hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. (Doritos via AP)

This undated image provided by Audi shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Arya can sing as well as battle enemies, it turns out. “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams belts out the hit Disney song from “Frozen, “Let it Go,” as she drives an Audi through steaming heat and traffic in a 60-second ad that promotes Audi’s e-tron family of electric vehicles. The ad airs in the second quarter. (Audi via AP)

This undated image provided by PepsiCo shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Pepsi tries to reignite the Cola Wars with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of “Paint it Black” that starts with a red cola can that looks like a Coke changing into a black can of Pepsi Zero Sugar to the lyrics of “I see a red door and I want it painted black.” (PepsiCo via AP)

This undated image provided by PepsiCo shows Missy Elliott, right, and H.E.R. in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Pepsi tries to reignite the Cola Wars with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of “Paint it Black” that starts with a red cola can that looks like a Coke changing into a black can of Pepsi Zero Sugar to the lyrics of “I see a red door and I want it painted black.” (PepsiCo via AP)

This undated image provided by Hyundai Motor America shows from left John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris Evans in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The automaker pokes fun at Boston accents with a 60-second ad in the second quarter that uses Boston-affiliated celebrities including actor Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox David Ortiz. (Hyundai Motor America via AP)

This undated image provided by Budweiser shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The Anheuser-Busch brand enlisted Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow for a 60-second ad that promotes American values. (Budweiser via AP)

This undated image provided by Cheetos shows MC Hammer in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. “U Can’t Touch This” is 30 years old this year but just as familiar as ever. (Cheetos via AP)

This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Usain Bolt in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there’s a “lighter side” to working out, with cameos by Tonight show band The Roots and runner Usain Bolt. (Michelob ULTRA via AP)

This undated image provided by Budweiser shows a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The Anheuser-Busch brand enlisted Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow for a 60-second ad that promotes American values. (Budweiser via AP)

This undated image provided by PepsiCo shows Missy Elliott, center left, and H.E.R., center, right, in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Pepsi tries to reignite the Cola Wars with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of “Paint it Black” that starts with a red cola can that looks like a Coke changing into a black can of Pepsi Zero Sugar to the lyrics of “I see a red door and I want it painted black.” (PepsiCo via AP)

This undated image provided by Cheetos shows MC Hammer in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. “U Can’t Touch This” is 30 years old this year but just as familiar as ever. (Cheetos via AP)

NEW YORK — This year’s Super Bowl won’t be a politics-free zone, as both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air campaign ads during the game.But most other advertisers will offer escape from impeachment and the upcoming presidential election by stuffing multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for inoffensive humor, and trying to tug at people’s heartstrings.Here are 10 ads to watch for during Sunday’s game in Miami:Amazon’s ad stars Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, imagining life before the company’s voice assistant Alexa. A maid named Alexa throws some burning firewood out a window when she is asked to turn the temperature down; an Old West pioneer asks his companion Al to “play that song I like.” In one of the few political allusions of the night, a newsboy says his newspaper has “fake news” and a character resembling Richard Nixon asks his secretary to remind him to delete his tapes (although she tells the camera she won’t do it).Arya can sing as well as stab, it turns out. “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams belts out the hit song “Let it Go” from “Frozen” as she promotes Audi’s e-tron family of electric vehicles. The ad airs in the fourth quarter.The Anheuser-Busch brand enlisted Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow for a 60-second ad that contrasts a voiceover of “typical American” behavior with real-life video of Americans doing heartwarming things. For instance, the narration says typical Americans are “always so competitive” while the ad shows Hannah Gavios, who is partially paralyzed, completing a marathon.The MC Hammer classic “U Can’t Touch This” is 30 years old this year, but that’s not keeping Cheetos from embracing it. The snack-food ad features a man with bright orange Cheetos dust on his hands who can’t stop moving furniture or performing office tasks. Hammer himself — “Hammer pants” and all — also keeps popping up to utter his iconic catchphrase.The snack chip is betting people will connect with “Old Town Road,” the smash hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. In the Western-themed ad, Lil Nas has a dance off with grizzled character actor Sam Elliott. Billy Cyrus, who features in the song’s remix, also makes a cameo.FACEBOOKThe social media site hasn’t unveiled its first-ever Super Bowl ad but it will star Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, with comedian Chris Rock to promote the site’s Groups feature. The 60-second ad airs late in the game during the fourth quarter.Google’s 90-second ad is one of the few ads this year that doesn’t use humor or celebrities. It features a man reminiscing about his wife, using the Google Assistant feature to pull up old photos of her and past vacations. The ad is set to an instrumental version of “Say Something” by Great Big World.The automaker pokes fun at Boston accents with a 60-second ad in the first quarter that uses Boston-affiliated celebrities including actor Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz. They discuss Hyundai’s feature that lets car owners park remotely with exaggerated accents that make “Smart Park” sound like “smaht pahk.”Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena tries to convince Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there’s a “lighter side” to working out, with cameos by Tonight show band The Roots and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt. The ad ultimately hawks Michelob Ultra, which Anheuser-Busch promotes as a lower calorie beer.Pepsi tries to reignite the Cola Wars with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of the Rolling Stones’ classic tune “Paint It Black.” As singers intone the lyrics “I see a red door and I want it painted black,” a red cola can resembling a Coke changes into a black can of Pepsi.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The closure will affect 190 employees.

Bader Farms is suing Bayer and BASF, claiming dicamba damaged its peach orchards.

McKelvey Homes held a meeting Thursday in to discuss a possible new subdivision on 70 acres.

The new entity will work on research that helps farmers in developing countries boost yields and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Parnas is somewhat involved in a deal involving one of the largest vacant buildings in downtown St. Louis.

Neighbors of the property have complained for years that the vacant property attracts vermin and vagrants and is a massive eyesore.

The developer, led by Victor Alston and Sidarth Chakraverty, has three new apartment projects in the works and another under construction.

Stakes are high, according to some following the case, with an outcome expected to influence the pipeline of additional dicamba litigation heading through court from around the country.

Recently enacted Secure Act makes conversions more attractive for big savers — typically those with $1 million or more in their retirement accounts — who want to reduce future tax bills for themselves or their heirs.

Offerings ranged from grand velvet chairs, an upside-down goose fountain and a bench with Bavarian carvings, to paper towel dispensers and mops.