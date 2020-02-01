10/3-podcast:-mackay-and-o’toole-to-duke-it-out-for-conservative-leadership

10/3 podcast: MacKay and O’Toole to duke it out for Conservative leadership

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Dec.13, 2018.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press/File

What was once expected to be a political battle royale involving the superstars of Canada’s conservative movement, has turned into a mano-a-mano matchup between two Harper-era ministers.

Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole have emerged as the early front-runners in the race to replace Andrew Scheer, who is stepping down as leader after a disappointing showing in last fall’s election.

Dave and John Ivison talk about how the race is shaping up now that big names have dropped out, what challenges MacKay and O’Toole could face, and whether new faces could emerge.

