1-killed-in-small-plane-crash-near-northern-california-airport

One person died when a plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport on Friday morning, authorities said.

A single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77 went down about a mile northeast of the airport in Placer County, northeast of Sacramento, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality in the crash, although the FAA said three people were aboard the plane when it went down.

The plane crashed on private property along Dry Creek Road near Haines Road, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a tweet.

PCSO deputies are responding to the area of Black Oak Golf Course in Auburn, for a plane crash. More details to come. Media please stage at Dry Creek Rd at Haines. pic.twitter.com/FoUT4rDVmG — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

It was the second fatal plane crash in three days in California. On Wednesday, a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport, killing four people.