1-killed-in-crash-involving-cta-bus-on-south-side

Chicago cops restrict access to several blocks known for drug sales on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police have started checking the identities of people attempting to enter four blocks on the city’s West Side to discourage gatherings of gang members, authorities said Tuesday.

Under the order issued by Harrison District Cmdr. Darrell Spencer, only people who live on the blocks being targeted would be able to enter them. Two men were shot and wounded Saturday on one of the streets being blocked by police vehicles.

VIDEO: Husband sings through Alabama nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Touching video shows a husband singing to his wife through the window of an assisted living facility after she tested positive for coronavirus.

Jerry Perkins and his wife Louise have been together for nearly 65 years.

28 of 70 spring breakers on Mexico trip test positive for coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is investigating a large group of people with a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases returning from a spring break trip to Mexico, the agency said Tuesday.

APH says about a week-and-a-half ago, the group comprised of approximately 70 adults in their 20s left for a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on a chartered plane. Not all of those people came back on the same flight and some took commercial airlines back.

