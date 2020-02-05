1-killed-after-passenger-jet-skids-off-runway-in-istanbul

London — At least one person was killed and 157 injured after a passenger jet ran off a runway in Istanbul as it tried to land in bad weather, officials said.

The low-cost Pegasus Airlines plane was a Boeing 737 with 177 passengers and six crew members on board. Children were reportedly on board as well. Three of the injured required surgery and two others were being treated in intensive care, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, according to the Associated Press.

The force of skidding off the runway split the plane into pieces. The front of the fuselage not only ripped away but flipped upside down. Dramatic photos showed not a single emergency worker in sight. Passengers became first responders, helping some of the wounded make their way out of the cracks of the plane.

First responders work around the broken-up fuselage of the Pegasus Airlines plane that overran the runway and crashed, at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey February 5, 2020.

MURAD SEZER / REUTERS

CCTV footage caught the moment the plane landed in stormy weather until it’s seen disappearing off the edge. CBS News obtained audio from the control tower and one person is heard saying, “It’s gone over the ramp and we can’t see it.”Just a month ago, another Pegasus plane came off a runway at the same airport. The AP reports 164 people were on board during that incident, but there were no deaths or injuries. In January of 2018, another Boeing 737-800 Pegasus plane slid off a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. No one was injured.