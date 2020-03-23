1 hit by train in Kalamazoo County

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 12 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 19 PM EDT

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was seriously injured after being hit by a train near Fort Custer Recreation Area, which is near Augusta, on Monday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 150000 block of Fort Custer Drive in Charleston Township.

The
Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a 73-year-old woman of Benton Harbor
fell on railroad tracks when she was hit by a train traveling east. The victim
was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s identity was not released at this time.

