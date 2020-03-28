1-fatally-shot;-suspect-arrested-in-kalamazoo

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 / 08: 34 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 27, 2020 / 08: 48 PM EDT

A photo of a fatal shooting on Jackson Street in Kalamazoo on March 27, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a 46-year-old Kalamazoo resident was fatally shot.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4: 45 p.m. Friday on Jackson Street, near Russell Street in Kalamazoo.

When they arrived, officers found a person

suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital but later

died, police say.

Officers determined a gun was negligently

discharged inside a car and hit the victim, according to the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety.

The department says the suspect is a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man. He has been arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The victim and suspect knew each other, police say. Officers are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.