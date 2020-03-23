1-dead-in-sparta-township-crash

Kent County
by: WOODTV.com staff
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 17 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 17 PM EDT
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A man died in
a car crash in Sparta Township on Monday.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on 12 Mile Road near Laubach Avenue.
Authorities say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.
12 Mile Road was shut down in both directions near the crash.
News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and is working to learn more
information.
Know something newsworthy? Report It!
News 8 Links
News Links
Our Staff
To The Point
Live streaming video
Gas Prices for Grand Rapids and Kent County