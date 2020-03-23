1 dead in Sparta Township crash

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
1-dead-in-sparta-township-crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 17 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 17 PM EDT

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A man died in
a car crash in Sparta Township on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on 12 Mile Road near Laubach Avenue.

Authorities say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

12 Mile Road was shut down in both directions near the crash.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and is working to learn more
information.

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links
News Links
Our Staff
To The Point
Live streaming video
Gas Prices for Grand Rapids and Kent County

You May Also Like

martin-braithwaite-vows-to-score-&apos;greatest-goal&apos;-of-his-career-at-barcelona-as-forward-stays-positive-over-future

🔥Martin Braithwaite vows to score 'greatest goal' of his career at Barcelona as forward stays positive over future🔥

oxfam-stopping-collection-and-online-sale-of-second-hand-goods-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥Oxfam stopping collection and online sale of second hand goods amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

hospitals,-first-responders-turn-to-public-for-much-needed-gear

Hospitals, first responders turn to public for much-needed gear

government-to-create-safe-spaces-on-trains-for-key-workers

🔥Government to create safe spaces on trains for key workers🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *