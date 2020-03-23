1-dead-in-sparta-township-crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 17 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 17 PM EDT

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A man died in

a car crash in Sparta Township on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on 12 Mile Road near Laubach Avenue.

Authorities say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

12 Mile Road was shut down in both directions near the crash.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and is working to learn more

information.

