1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Canada Parliament

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Canada Parliament

The shooting happened about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from parliament. (Representational)

Ottawa:

One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from parliament, police said.

Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7: 30 a.m. ET and three people were rushed to the hospital, a statement said.

Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.

Local media cited police Inspector Francois D’Aoust saying it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war memorial. The attacker was shot dead by parliament security personnel, and the shooting was later classified as a terrorist attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

