1 Arrested In UP For Passing Sensitive Information To ISI: Official

Rashid Ahmed, 23, was arrested from Varanasi, police said. (Representational image)

Lucknow:

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence team for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a mobile phone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

