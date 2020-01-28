🔥Zoe Ball reveals she was ‘in shock’ for two years after Billy Yates’ death and says ‘losing love will nearly end you’🔥

Zoe Ball admits she was ‘in shock’ for two years after the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates in 2017.

The radio presenter had been dating BBC cameraman Billy, who died aged 40, after battling depression and taking his own life.

Zoe was left heartbroken and candidly said about Billy’s death and how she felt in a new interview with Red magazine: ‘It’s like you can’t see beyond putting your feet on the floor and getting out of bed each day.’

‘I believe I was in shock for two years afterwards,’ Zoe revealed.

To feel love is the most incredible feeling in the world. To lose it will nearly end you and take you to your knees.’

She said that following Billy’s death, she spoke to plenty of people who helped her to understand the complexities of mental health and while she admits love can be ‘unpredictable’, her heart is still full despite her loss.

‘You know, I look at my kids or my friends and think, “I couldn’t love you any more,” and then I do. Love just keeps on coming.’

Zoe, who stuns in the mag’s cover shoot, and Billy started dating in September 2016, following her split from ex-husband Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim who she shares two kids with Woody and Nelly.

She and Billy were introduced through friends at the BBC and were together for a few months, before he was found dead in his South London home.

Zoe is often seen paying tribute to Billy on social media and marked what would have been his 43rd birthday in September with a touching Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of Billy, Zoe wrote: ‘Beautiful full moon for your birthday eve Billface.

‘Your star still shines the brightest up there. Fly forever free. Always in this old [heart] of mine.’

While Zoe did go on to find love again after Billy’s death with ex Michael Reed, the pair called time on their two year romance in November last year.

Zoe’s full interview appears in the March issue of Red, out on 30 January.

