🔥Zoe Ball holds back tears as she remembers Sport Relief bike ride in Greg James interview🔥

Zoe Ball finds herself holding back tears as she recalls her 2018 bike ride during an interview with Greg James.

The 49-year-old features in a new documentary which sees James interview stars who undertaken impressive Sport Relief challenges,

Ball discusses her 355 mile journey from Blackpool to Brighton, which she filmed for a Sport Relief documentary, Hardest Road Home, in a bid to raise money and awareness about depression.

The cycle ride was in honour of Ball’s ex-boyfriend Billy Yates, who died by suicide in 2017 after struggling with his mental health.

In an interview that will air on Friday, Ball tearfully tells 34-year-old James: “I learned a lot about myself and a lot about human nature and the goodness in people. Everybody is there for you.

“That connection with other people is a beautiful thing. I just love the fact that I could be anywhere and someone will just come up to me and just say, ‘Thank you for doing the bike ride,’ because they understand.

She continues: “You may not go into why but you know that there’s a reason that they’ve been touched [and] you get it. You understand. That means a lot to me, personally. I know it will mean a lot to Billy as well.”

Riding Home: Zoe Ball biked from Blackpool to Brighton

Ball will be joined by other Sports Relief stars including David Walliams, Davina McCall and John Bishop in recalling their extraordinary fundraising efforts that have raised millions over the years.

Speaking about interviewing some of the fundraisers biggest stars, James explained: “It’s been fascinating to chat one-on-one with this special club of people who have all done extraordinary things during Sport Relief challenges.

Greg James – In pictures

“They all had very different experiences – full of incredible highs and terrifying lows – but everyone I spoke to shared one common desire. They were ready to push themselves to their limits in order to raise money and awareness for others.

“Finding out what drove them on has reminded me how powerful togetherness and community can be in fighting inequality and overcoming adversity.”

Greg James’ Sport Relief Heroes airs Friday March 6 at 10: 35pm on BBC One.