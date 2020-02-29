🔥Zinedine Zidane prepares for Real Madrid vs Barcelona after playing down Toni Kroos absence vs Man City🔥

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the absence of Toni Kroos was not the reason behind Los Blancos’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Zidane surprisingly left the German midfielder out of his starting line-up for the Champions League clash and did not even bring the World Cup winner on as a substitute during the loss to Pep Guardiola’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The decision has been questioned since by fans and also the media, but speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Barcelona, Zidane said: “When there is a bad result, you (the press) look for something and in this case it’s Toni, because he always plays and he didn’t play this time…

“We didn’t lose because Kroos wasn’t there, I’m convinced.”

(AP)

And he added: “The others play in the same way as Kroos. It was an option the other day.

“We don’t need to look for something else. Kroos is doing really well and will continue to. I have to choose.”

Real Madrid vs Man City | 26/02/2020

Madrid now host Barcelona in Sunday’s crunch Clasico clash in LaLiga and asked if Real had more to play for as they are two points behind the Blaugana at the top of LaLiga after 25 rounds of the competition, Zidane said: “No. Because after this there are still 12 matches.

“Whatever happens, we will keep fighting with all our energy.”

The French coach said in January, amid an unbeaten run which lasted almost four months, that he would be criticised when two defeats arrived – and they have in the last week as Los Blancos lost to Levante in LaLiga and to City in Europe.

“Anybody can criticise and that’s what you do,” Zidane said. “We lost two matches and I’m the one responsible.”

But he added: “I have the strength to go on with my players, because I have my players and they are the best. We have to be positive.”

And the 47-year-old believes Sunday’s Clasico is a chance for Madrid to get their season back on track.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Juliano Belletti And Fernando Hierro Preview El Clasico

“It’s an opportunity we have to change the dynamic,” he said. “I don’t see it any other way. “I’m positive. I want all my players to want and to search for the win.”

Barca captain Lionel Messi has ruined many a Clasico for Zidane in recent years, but the Madrid coach said: “We know the importance of Messi for them. He’s fundamental, but they are a very good team.

“We are concerned with what we are going to do.”