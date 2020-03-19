🔥'Zero prospect' of London travel lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, PM's spokesman says🔥

There is “zero prospect” of travel ban in and around London due to the coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions being placed on travelling in and out of London.”

