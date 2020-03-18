🔥Zendaya snaps up £3.2m mansion tucked away in Hollywood Hills🔥

Actress and singer Zendaya has snapped up a spectacular LA estate for £3.2 million. 

Zendaya’s sprawling LA home — and other famous pads…

American actress and singer Zendaya has purchased a sprawling Los Angeles estate.

The Euphoria star splashed out £3.2 million on the six-bedroom mansion with a guesthouse and pool area in the grounds.

The former Disney Channel favourite has catapulted to mega-fame, boasting 66.4 million Instagram followers but although she is only 23, she is investing her earnings wisely.

Her new place was originally built in 1939 and has a ranch-style look, with more than 5,000sq ft of living space.

Tucked away amid lush palm trees, it offers superb views across the Hollywood Hills.

