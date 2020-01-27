🔥Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: Stephen Greenblatt, Suketu Mehta among speakers on last day🔥

The morning of the last day of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 will witness a conversation between author Ramie Targoff and Yashswini Chandra on Renaissance Woman: The Life of Michelangelo’s Muse. The morning sessions also feature a talk titled The Swerve: How The Renaissance Began And World Became Modern, delivered by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stephen Greenblatt, following an introduction by Tom Holland.

Engaging in conversations around a variety of topics on the last day of the JLF will be award-winning author Suketu Mehta, noted historian Hallie Rubenhold and writer Peter Hessler.

The session This Land Is Our Land is a conversation between award-winning author Suketu Mehta and journalist Anand Gopal. At the Biographer’s Ball, Holland is to moderate a discussion between Simon Schama, Miranda Carter, Targoff and Supriya Gandhi. The Frontline Club, a panel discussion comprising Gopal, Christina Lamb, journalist Dexter Filkins and Lindsey Hilsum with journalist Rajini Vaidyanathan, will take place in the afternoon.

The MacArthur Fellow Peter Hessler will once again be seen at JLF in conversation with Max Rodenbeck in the session The Buried: An Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution. At Charbagh, attendees can look forward to How To Be A Dictator: The Cult of Personality in the Twentieth Century, a discussion between the Dutch historian Frank Dikötter and Vaidyanathan.

Later in the day, Chandra will moderate Caravaggio, where writer Terence Ward and Schama will take to the stage. Towards the evening, Bee Rowlatt will engage in a discussion with British historian and author Hallie Rubenhold, who has done extensive research on the serial killer Jack the Ripper in The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper.

Debate: Social Media Has Divided Society will draw a curtain on the 2020 edition of Zee JLF; it is set to be a spirited discussion between authors, poets and journalists such as John Lancaster, Nilanjana Roy, Rana Ayyub, Marcus du Sautoy and Faye D’Souza, moderated by Sonia Singh.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 will go on from 23 January to 27 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

