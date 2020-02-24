🔥Zayn and Jake Paul's beef explained – and why Gigi Hadid has weighed in on the drama🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are known for their on again/off again relationship. But this time, they’re experiencing turbulence of a different kind.

On Sunday, the supermodel clapped back at YouTuber Jake Paul after he insulted Malik.

The drama went down over the weekend after Jake Paul (not to be confused with his equally controversial brother, Logan Paul) posted about an awkward encounter on Twitter.

(Twitter)

Malik was in Vegas to hit a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former One Direction member and the Vine star were neighbors for the weekend, as they were both staying in penthouses at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, when Paul invited Malik to hang out. Paul invited Malik to hang out and was promptly rejected, so he shot back on Twitter.

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” Paul tweeted (he’s since deleted the not so nice message). “Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha.” Sorry to Zane.

“Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out ‘you wanna test me mate. Lol I feel bad for childhood stars,” he continued in another since-deleted tweet to his more than five million followers.

Hadid wrote back on Twitter, quickly calling Paul “irrelevant.” “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed,” she wrote. She has not deleted her resp0onse in support of her respectful king.

Her followers were impressed, commenting “go off sis” and “END HIM.”

The next morning, Paul tweeted, “someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a f***ing idiot.”

This isn’t Paul’s first ultra-public feud. He previously fought with his brother, fellow YouTuber Logan Paul (he even took out his ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau on a date recently and vlogged about it) as well as YouTube star Alissa Violet and MMA fighter Dillon Danis, so Zayn (or Zane, if you’re the Paul brother) is in good company.