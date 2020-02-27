🔥Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall will not self-isolate after ski trip to coronavirus-hit Italy🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband say they will not be self-isolating after returning from a coronavirus-hit area of northern Italy.

Zara and her England rugby star partner Mike Tindall returned from a ski trip in Bormio, Lombardy, last week.

The Lombardy region has become the epicentre of the Italian battle against the virus in Europe.

However, Bormio is not one of the 10 locked-down towns named by the Foreign Office in their advice urging travellers returning home to self-isolate.

The couple has opted not to quarantine themselves because they are not showing symptoms.

The married couple have said they are following Public Health England guidelines (PA)

A spokeswoman for the couple said they were following official Government and health advice, but as they do not currently have any symptoms they would not be going into self-isolation.

Authorities in Italy have reported that the number of people infected in the country grew to 322, up 45 per cent in 24 hours, and 11 people have now died.

The FCO is advising against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy including, Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano and one in Veneto, Vo’ Euganeo.

These towns have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of the deadly new strain of coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Radio 4’s Nick Robinson said he was in self-isolation for two days after returning from a holiday in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The 56-year-old BBC presenter said it followed a “routine precautionary check on doctors’ advice” following his trip.

On Tuesday night, Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow announced he would be in precautionary self-isolation for two weeks after visiting Iran to cover the country’s election.

Snow said he did not have any symptoms of the virus.

The illness, officially named Covid-19, is causing a range of symptoms including a fever, cough or sore throat.