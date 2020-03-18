🔥Zara owners closing nearly 4,000 stores worldwide amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The owner of Zara has closed nearly 4,000 of its stores globally amid the widespread outbreak of coronavirus.

Inditex, the Spanish owner of the high street retailer, warned the pandemic has had a “very significant impact” on its operations as it shut some 3,785 stores.

The group said it has been forced to temporarily close stores in 39 markets across the globe.

The business also runs retailers including Pull & Bear and Bershka.

It said it is currently “too early” to quantify the future impact of the outbreak on its operations for the rest of the year.

However, it said it is “fully confident” in the strength and flexibility of its business model.

More follows…