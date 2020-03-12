Zak Crawley hit a century as England enjoyed a strong start to their first-class match against a President’s XI in Colombo.

The four-day fixture is the tourists’ final preparation before next week’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and captain Joe Root’s decision to bat first saw his side reach 354 for three by the close.

Opener Crawley, fresh from scores of 43 and 91 against a Sri Lanka Cricket Board XI, was again in good touch, making 105 before being bowled by Mohamed Shiraz.

Dom Sibley was less fluent but settled into his work well, making 37 in a stand of 103 before falling to a fine catch at leg slip late in the opening session.

Once again, England were denied the kind of dry, spinning pitch they are likely to face in Galle next week.

While such conditions may serve to leave the tourists under-prepared against the sharply turning ball, there is also a risk in allowing England’s batsmen to tap into form.

Crawley, in particular, flourished on Thursday, driving firmly against the seam bowlers and looking increasingly confident against spin.

Slow left-armer Prabath ­Jayasuriya is the home side’s best spinner, but Crawley handled him comfortably.

Root also easily dealt with the home side’s attack, ending the day on 90 not out alongside Ollie Pope, who was unbeaten on 84, as the pair put on a 175-run stand to leave the tourists in total control of the warm-up clash.

Joe Denly, however, could make only 26 before he was caught off ­Jayasuriya.