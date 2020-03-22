🔥Zagreb earthquake: Teenager killed as strong tremor shakes Croatia amid partial coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A teenager has died and others are injured after a strong earthquake struck Croatia amid a partial coronavirus lockdown.

The 5.3-magnitude tremor hit the capital of Zagreb on Sunday, causing panic and widespread panic.

Croatian media said a 15-year-old died. Officials said there were other injuries, but gave no immediate details.

The earthquake struck amid a raft of stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A man surveys the damage following the tremor (AP)

People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments. Up to five people keeping distance are allowed to be together.

Many buildings in the city cracked, and walls and rooftops were damaged.

Streets were littered with debris, with concrete slabs falling on cars and chimneys landing in front of entrances.

One of the spires, right, on Zagreb’s cathedral was damaged (AP)

Inside homes, residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass.

Zagreb’s famous cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported.

A man walks past with a dog after Zagreb was hit by an earthquake (REUTERS)

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6.23am (0523 GMT).

The epicentre was four miles (7km) north of Zagreb at a depth of six miles (10km).

At least two other tremors were recorded later.