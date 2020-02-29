🔥Zack Snyder’s Justice League Fan Contest Just Revealed An Epic Prize🔥

As more time has passed since Justice League hit theaters in November 2017, the movement has only grown stronger to push Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The original director of the project before Joss Whedon took over and delivered the theatrical version has insisted an alternate version of the film does in fact exist, and Jason Momoa has confirmed he’s seen it. And today, on Leap Day, Zack Snyder made an epic announcement regarding additional photography on Justice League.

On Friday, the filmmaker picked out four finalists for a contest Snyder Cut fans have been holding. It had artists creating some incredible posters to go with this unreleased version of Justice League. Check out the final four below:

It’s cool enough that Zack Snyder is recognizing fans who care enough about the Snyder Cut to spend hours on beautiful posters such as these. But, then the director dropped a massive bombshell on his VERO account. Take a look:

As the director details, the lucky winner out of the four artists will be gifted this slate that was actually used every day on the set of Justice League. Already that’s special, but it’s what is written on the slate that is making the Snyder Cut movement run wild. On the “scene” portion of the marker it says “something cool with Batman, Superman, Lois or Martian Manhunter.” Under “take” he wrote “however many it takes to get it awesome” and for “date” it is “T.B.D.” And on the back, this is what Snyder has written in:

Please extend to the bearer of this slate the right to pass all security protocols and the permission to operate this motion picture scene and sync marker on the set of any additional photography for the motion picture known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the unlikely and purely speculative event that such photography is needed.

Wow. Talk about a golden ticket. The winner of the poster contest is not only getting a valuable piece from the set of Justice League, Zack Snyder is offering them admission onto the set of the movie if and when additional photography is needed in order to finish up his Snyder Cut.

This is most definitely the biggest indication of Zack Snyder’s dedication to deliver this version of Justice League to fans. Albeit it does say “unlikely” and “purely speculative event.” But, this is big because we didn’t know that the director was this serious about actually filming more material in order to deliver on his original vision. (He may still need footage to finish that Martian Manhunter reveal.)

This is certainly a big moment for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which has raised money to advertise the cause, and donated a ton of money for suicide prevention. It comes one week after Ben Affleck told CinemaBlend that he thinks the cut “should be available.” Word is Zack Snyder will announce the winner of the Justice League slate on his birthday tomorrow, March 1.