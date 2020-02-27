🔥Zack Snyder Shares New Knightmare Batman Photo From His Justice League Cut🔥

The support behind the Snyder Cut movement seems to have quietened down in recent months, with the chances that we’ll ever get to see the filmmaker’s original vision for Justice League looking increasingly unlikely. At the tail-end of last year, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was trending heavily, leading to hopes that the mythical edit may actually end up getting completed, with stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot publicly lending their support as fans bombarded the official Twitter account of upcoming streaming service HBO Max. But the pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The constant speculation about whether or not the Snyder Cut even existed was a source of some irritation for the Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice director, and led to him offering concrete evidence that it did, but nobody seems to have actually laid eyes on the unfinished footage besides Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who had high praise for the unseen version of Justice League.

Reports have indicated that the extensive reshoots on the project altered the movie so drastically that only 10% of what Snyder shot actually made it into the theatrical release, which if true means there’s a whole lot of unused material simply lying around. Entire sequences were completely abandoned, which led to many plot threads hinted at in Batman v Superman being totally ignored, including the future-set Knightmare sequence, with Snyder planning on making the alternate reality a big part of Justice League.

Having shared plenty of never-before-seen images of the movie on social media already, Snyder has again gone online to share a new image of Ben Affleck’s Batman from the Knightmare world, offering a better look at the Caped Crusader’s trenchcoat-and-goggles outfit, which you can see below.

With the DCEU having already swiftly moved on from the Zack Snyder era, the only realistic way that we’re ever going to get to see his cut of Justice League is if the 53 year-old stumps up the cash himself, which seems unlikely given the huge costs that would likely be required. DC and Warner Bros. have little interest in spending any more money on a movie that didn’t turn them a profit in the first place, and the Snyder Cut will unfortunately remain a pipe-dream for the foreseeable future.