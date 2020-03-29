🔥Zack Snyder Reveals A Mindblowing Connection Between His Justice League And Batman V Superman🔥

Many of us remember what it was like to see Superman die at the hands of Doomsday during the final battle in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. One element of that scene that probably still rings in fans’ ears is the Man of Steel screaming before he and Doomsday collide. While that may have seemed lik a bit of raw emotion on Superman’s part, it now seems that it was meant to hold greater significance for his Justice League movie.

During a livestream of Batman v. Superman on Vero, Zack Snyder treated fans to a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from his 2016 film. One of the scenes he went into detail on was third-act battle, which pits Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman against the Kryptonian killing machine Doomsday.

Interestingly, Snyder revealed that Superman’s final scream would be heard around the universe, including the galaxy and worlds beyond. As a result, he would ultimately wake up the dormant Mother Boxes. These devices, of course, played a crucial role in 2017’s Justice League, and this was also meant to be the case in Snyder’s original version.

The notion of Superman having awakened the Mother Boxes makes sense. Very few people would have been able to activate them but, given Clark’s extraterrestrial heritage, it’s absolutely plausible that he have could somehow revived the alien devices.

The Mother Boxes were heavily alluded to in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Most probably remember that Bruce Wayne recovered LexCorp footage that showed Silas Stone attempting to resurrect his son Victor (Cyborg) with the help of a Mother Box. The Ultimate Edition of the film also featured a scene in which Lex Luthor sees a holographic message that shows Steppenwolf holding all three boxes.

The Mother Boxes became macguffins in Justice League, with the heroes racing against Steppenwolf to locate them. While one was being studied by Silas Stone at S.T.A.R. Labs, the others were located in Themyscira and Atlantis.

Until now, there wasn’t a clear indication as to how the Mother Boxes suddenly reactivated by the events of Justice League. Now, this new tidbit from Snyder gives us a clear indication as to how much thought he put into the history of the Mother Boxes.

Snyder has been steadily revealing new details about the five-film arc he was planning for the DC Extended Universe. Today, during the same livestream, he revealed a number of facts revolving around the Flash’s trip through time to meet up with Bruce Wayne in BvS.

Although we know that Snyder always had plans for the Mother Boxes, he more than likely wanted to employ them in a way that the released Justice League film didn’t. This is just one of the many reasons fans will likely keep campaigning for the coveted Snyder Cut. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as Snyder Cut news develops.