🔥Zack Snyder Explains Batman V Superman’s Dirt Cliffhanger🔥

The DC Extended Universe has already established a remarkable life in theaters. While Warner Bros. appears to have found its footing, filmmaker Zack Snyder was the architect behind the initial few installments in the shard universe. Snyder kickstarted it up with Man of Steel, before expanding the story with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The latter movie ended with Clark Kent’s funeral services, after he sacrificed himself to kill Doomsday. And today Snyder has explained the seemingly cliffhanger ending relating to the dirt on Clark’s casket.

At the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Amy Adams’ Lois Lane is left alone at Clark’s resting place. A few is released by her of dirt on the coffin, before moving out. The camera lingers on said dirt, plus some of the particles briefly float prior to the screen cuts to black. Many fans thought this is a tease of Superman’s impending resurrection, and Zack Snyder recently clarified his director’s vision, saying:

It certainly is been symbolic of hope and lessons learned.

Well thats interesting. Obviously ending Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with the person of Steel’s joint funeral was a bummer. But Zack Snyder wished to leave the audience on some hope, with the floating dirty allowing him to summary his movie with a bow. That bow just happened to inspire countless fan theories once the movie hit theaters in 2017.

Zack Snyder’s peeled back the curtain on his creative process over on Vero. The visionary filmmaker regularly uses the social media marketing account to talk to the fandom directly, and recently answered a slew of lingering questions about his amount of time in the DCEU. While this consists of some exciting revelations about Justice League and the #SnyderCut, he also revealed even more information regarding his previous DC projects like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The infamous dirt moment is one which appeared to tease Superman’s resurrection, with some fans thinking he’d emerge from the coffin immediately. But Clark Kent stayed dead for approximately 1 / 2 of Justice League, before finally being cut back to life to be able to help fight Steppenwolf. So that it appears like the dirt moment was metaphorical mostly, and wasn’t actually teasing the character’s return.

As a reminder, you can view the previous few scenes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice below, like the infamous dirt sequence.

Despite his death, audiences were confident Henry Cavill’s Superman would return for Justice League. Even though the person of Steel was noticeably absent from the initial trailer and press tour, he did become brought back. Following a brief fight along with his fellow superheroes, Lois Lane was abel to back bring his mind.

