Superhero movies are arguably the most famous genre in the film world currently, with the capacity of making an insane amount of cash at the box office. Therefore, a lot of studios have gotten in on the action, leading to a lot of exciting acting gigs. Actor Donnie Yen is starring in the upcoming Mulan remake, and recently stepped into the galaxy far, a long way away in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story– nonetheless it turns out he was also approached in regards to a role in Aquaman. Also, he was recruited by the one and only Zack Snyder himself.

Aquaman was directed by James Wan, however the horror visionary didn’t reach cast a lot of its main players. Zack Snyder had that privilege, as he assembled an ensemble cast for Justice League that has been meant to create spinoffs for several of its heroes. Snyder actually approached the legendary Donnie Yen while focusing on the ill-fated blockbuster. As Yen explained,

Actually I was approached to stay the initial Aquaman by Zack Snyder. I believe I was in commitment with another film at that time somehow. But we talked still, and I’m open for just about any possibility being an actor still.

Donnie Yen might possibly not have made his solution to the silver screen in a superhero role, but he seems available to it certainly. It just so happens that the timing didn’t workout with Zack Snyder and presumably a job in Justice League.

Donnie Yen’s comments to IGN will definitely confused and excite comic book fans, and likely take up a few fan theories along the way. Aquaman’s home of Atlantis didn’t play an enormous role in Justice League, because the villainous Steppenwolf quickly dispatched of Amber Heard’s Mera and her forces, acquiring mom Box. But there is originally an extended sequence in the infamous #SnyderCut including another another Atlantean character who come in Aquaman.

While his role was cut from Justice League, Willem Dafoe did film come limited footage during Zack Snyder’s time directing the blockbuster. His character Nuidis Vulko finished up on the cutting room floor, later debuting in Aquaman. So does which means that Snyder could have approached Donnie Yen for exactly the same role? He likely could have been great as Vulko, and likely could have had another approach than Dafoe.

Donnie Yen’s film presence and following make him a secured asset on any film set, and he’s shown his ability with complicated stunt work. So while he didn’t find yourself having a job in Justice League or Aquaman, hopefully he’ll eventually reach play another comic book character sometime within the DCEU. Warner Bros. is continually expanding the house, so anything can happen seemingly.

Donnie Yen is seen in Mulan on March 27th. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.