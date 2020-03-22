🔥Zachary Levi Says Shazam Would Beat Thor In A Fight🔥

Did you ever have those arguments with your friends when you were young about who would win in a fight? It was usually either about which friend’s dad would win (weirdly) or it was about action movie characters. Personally, I remember arguing whether a predator or alien would win. And then we sort of got our answer with the 2004 film, Alien vs. Predator.

Superheroes were also popular, though. Hulk vs. the Thing. Spider-Man vs. Daredevil. The Fantastic Four vs. the X-Men. We also came to the conclusion that Superman would defeat anyone and unfortunately, Batman would not fare well because he has no real super powers.

Hypotheticals are always amusing and we now have a new one with one of the actors portraying the character weighing in. When asked who would win in a fight between Thor and Shazam, Zachary Levi, with no bias whatsoever, stated that he believes Shazam is the clear winner.

“Shazam would win. That seems like a rhetorical question.” said the actor.

I think the gut reaction would be Thor because he’s perhaps the most powerful superhero in the MCU. But upon further review, Shazam might have him beat. He can fly, has super strength, shoots lightning out of his hands and feels no pain unless fighting another being like himself.

By contrast, Thor is obviously the God of Thunder, has immense strength and wields a mighty powerful hammer. He does, however, feel pain as seen in Thor: Ragnarok when he loses an eye. So, there is some vulnerability.

Thor might have the advantage now because Batson is still a 15-year-old kid, but give it a few years and the DC character will have some added experience and maturity under his belt. Remember, it took Thor many years to get past his own ego and cockiness to become who he is today.

Unfortunately we’ll probably never get to see these two fight on screen, but it would certainly be entertaining. Interestingly enough, though, Levi already dipped his toe into the Thor franchise playing Fandral, one of the hero’s dependable warriors. He didn’t fare so well in Thor: Ragnarok though and the actor has since said he’s glad he was killed off. If he hadn’t been, he might not have been cast as Shazam.