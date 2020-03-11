Zac Brown Band postpones spring tour including Enterprise Center show in wake of coronavirus

The Zac Brown Band plays at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights April 26Photo credit: Micah Usher

Zac Brown Band’s “The Owl Tour” stop Thursday night at Enterprise Center is postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The dates are expected to be rescheduled and fans are asked to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be good for the new dates.A statement from the band’s tour representative, also sent out on social media, reads: “Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of ‘The Owl Tour.’ This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our ‘Roar With The Lions’ Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding.”Monday night, Pearl Jam postponed its spring tour including its April 4 at Enterprise Center.

The past several weeks alone, top-tier concert announcements have arrived at a staggering pace, including one that’s poised to be the year’s biggest show: the Rolling Stones on June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

The Pearl Jam show is expected to be rescheduled, and is the coronavirus’ first major concert casualty in St. Louis.

