🔥Yvette Cooper: Voters did not trust Labour to keep Britain safe🔥

During our interview Yvette Cooper keeps coming back to how aggressive our culture has become. She’s seen the shift over her 23 years as a Labour MP but it’s become painfully acute in the last few months.

“It’s been tough,” she says when we meet for a cup of tea at her office opposite Parliament. A busker plays the bagpipes outside and pinned to the wall there’s a picture of her dancing with husband Ed Balls, the former Labour MP turned Strictly star. As well as fighting to keep her seat, Pontefract and Castleford, Cooper, aged 50, has battled opposition in her own party from politicians who she says “see me having been in the last Labour government as a problem”. She’s also been subjected to threats of violence. This month a Conservative activist was sent to prison for sending messages in which he claimed to have paid people to beat her up.

“I started out in politics very sensitive to people’s views,” she says. “I channelled that into responding to them. But I feel everyone has had to become more resilient and develop a thicker skin. It’s become everybody shouting at each other, which is a shame and goes against the way we should do politics.”

After we meet, her point is highlighted by the resignation of senior Home Office civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam , after clashes with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Cooper sends an email saying: “The Home Office appears to be a complete mess. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I worry at the chaotic and destructive way the whole Government is operating … all the reports of Dominic Cummings throwing his weight around. None of this is the sign of a confident, purposeful government. It looks more like insecure and chaotic lashing out.” She adds that “if ministers and civil servants can’t work together they won’t achieve anything at all”.

Labour Party MP Yvette Cooper speaking in the Commons (AFP/Getty Images)

One of the few politicians Cooper seems to admire is former chancellor Sajid Javid. His resignation speech was, she says, “powerful in how measured it was”. The same applies to Cooper. She has a forensic mind, deftly summarising well-researched arguments to make her case. No wonder Tory MPs were worried when she ran for Labour leader in 2015. Despite the blow her party took in the general election, she remains focused on what she believes Labour stands for: “holding a broad coalition together to fight against injustice”. She has neatly cut short hair and jokes that people say her face looks “grumpy” (the last time she had a “nice chat” with Theresa May in the House of Commons even her staff assumed from their expressions that they were arguing).

In her own party, there’s a binary culture, which has crystallised in the debate about what constitutes transphobia that is overshadowing the Labour leadership election.

“I fear that because of the way in which the debate is starting to happen, with no one able to have a sensible or thoughtful discussion, transphobia gets worse as a result,” she says. “We’re in danger of losing sight of experiences and ending up rowing. It’s especially bad as you want the Labour leadership debate to be about building consensus not talking about arguments.”

“The election was hard,” she continues. Pontefract and Castleford voted for Brexit and while Remain-supporting Cooper hung onto her seat, her share of the vote was down 21.6 per cent and many of the constituencies around her went Tory for the first time. “There were issues about perceptions of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and there were divides in the country which were there before but Brexit put us on steroids — between young and old, cities and towns. Labour has previously straddled those tensions. One issue which came up was security. People didn’t trust us to keep the country safe and didn’t trust Labour to care about our country. That’s a nightmare for us. Unless you can persuade people you’re going to keep the country safe you’re not going to get past first base.”

On election night her votes weren’t counted until late so she delayed going to the count for as long as she could, staying home and watching her husband on ITV’s election night programme instead. “If I’d gone early I’d have just been pacing around in circles.” “The result wasn’t a surprise,” she adds, pausing to reflect. “There was a part of me that thought we suspected it was going to be this bad and people were saying it wouldn’t be, so the result reaffirmed the sense we were right.

Having been in government when we were able to do things and could bring in Sure Start and change people’s lives you feel we’ve lost the ability to do anything.”

Has she ever considered leaving Labour, especially as so few of the MPs who were elected at the same time as her are still in Westminster? “No.” She is firm. “My grandad was a miner, my dad was a trade unionist. The strength of Labour Party is in its sense of purpose and values of fighting for a fairer life for everybody.” For the next leader she’s backing Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner. But how can she reconcile their policy to continue free movement with the EU after Brexit with what her constituents voted for in the referendum? “People assume immigration is polarised but we did a home affairs committee report on it speaking to people all over the country and found it is possible to build consensus. You need a system that is controlled so it’s fair. I’m less pessimistic than some people but it’s possible we’ll get stuck if we don’t listen to what anyone else is saying.”

Yvette Cooper (centre) said she has never considered leabing the Labour party (right) (AFP/Getty Images)

When her husband lost his seat in 2015 it was “hard and strange”. “We used to travel to and fro together but now he’s having a great time — and not being an MP means he cooks more. He’s much tidier than I am, though ironing is a bit of a push.” She shows me a picture of his 50th birthday cake, with a model of the two of them dancing on top and there is a copy of his book Speaking Out on her shelf.

There’s a strong feminist theme in Cooper’s office, with a giant picture of Emmeline Pankhurst made up of hundreds of photos of women looming over us (“Mo Mowlam’s in there somewhere”), Emily Wilding Davison’s census entry and a poster saying Mothers Vote Labour. A speech by Pankhurst features in Cooper’s new book, She Speaks: The Power of Women’s Voices. The idea has been brewing a long time; she has always liked reading speeches and looking at them for inspiration. “But all the books of speeches I’d find were 90 per cent by men,” she says. “So I thought we should pull women’s speeches together. It started to feel more important to do it last year because women are more likely to be targeted by abuse or threats so celebrating their voices felt more important than ever.”

Yvette Cooper said: ‘Politics should be making things better not worse’ (Matt Writtle)

The book is a rallying cry for women to express themselves, with no fear. It begins with a speech by Boudica and includes words from Lupita Nyong’o, Jo Cox and Theresa May. She worked on it during her summer holidays to Greece and France, with help from her eldest daughter, Ellie, aged 21. In September last year Ellie sent a series of tweets about the impact of Jo Cox’s murder on her family and how children of MPs shouldn’t have to fear for their parents’ lives. “She’s amazing,” says Cooper. “She was keen there were speeches, by Greta Thunberg and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and made sure I didn’t get lost in dull detail.” Cooper’s favourite speech in the book is by Audre Lorde “because it admits it can be hard to speak up but your silence won’t protect you — you can be choked by it”.

She was at her office in Castleford when she heard about the threats towards her in last April. Her staff were sent a screenshot of one of the messages Conservative party member Joshua Spencer had written threatening to beat her up. “It makes you draw breath when you see something like that. Plus it was from someone we knew and had helped out. I worried about the people working in my office being alone. It makes you pause.” Eventually he pleaded guilty. Cooper wasn’t in court but is glad “the judge took it seriously”.

The reaction in Westminster disappointed her. “Sajid Javid was the only member of the Conservative party who messaged me in solidarity. Nationally, the Conservatives were much too slow to respond. It’s easy for parties’ social media accounts to challenge incidents like this and say ‘not in my name’.” She’s critical of her own party, especially “not taking stronger action on awful anti-Semitism”. “Jeremy talked about a gentler politics but politics will never be gentle, it is always going to be robust. But I would like a culture of kindness.” Today, she made a speech calling on parties to show more leadership on the way we treat each other online, asking them to sign up to a joint standard of conduct: “Politics should be making things better not worse. Party leaders should show a better example, Corbyn should have done more around extremism.”

On a practical level, she has been asking Facebook “to deal with closed forums where criminal activity can take place and action on algorithms which pushes people towards extremism”. “There are links between what you see in public life, the tragic experience of Caroline Flack. But the other, more positive thing is that people are conscious of attempts to stand firm against it and show kindness.”

Cooper considered running for the leadership but decided she wasn’t what the party needed. “There are people in the shadow cabinet who see me having been in the last Labour government as a real problem. I think it’s something we should be proud of. There were a lot of things the last Labour government did wrong but there were a lot of amazing things.”

“I’m not walking away though,” she adds. “There are a lot of good things to be done on the home affairs select committee if it’s set up — they’re delaying setting everything up — and on the future of the party. We have to find a way to pull back together.”

If she were starting out in her career today would she still choose to be a Labour MP? “I stumbled into being an MP,” she smiles. “I never thought I’d be selected. You only go into politics if you strongly believe you want to change things and feel like you can make a difference. That feels more important than ever. You can simultaneously be angry about abuse and vitriol that can prevent people going into politics and still believe that most people do want to be kind. That’s what keeps you going.”