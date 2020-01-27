🔥Yungblud performs ‘Graduate’ with Third Eye Blind at surprise Grammys week gig🔥

Yungblud joined Third Eye Blind onstage for a special performance of the US alt-rockers’ 1997 single ‘Graduate’.

The British musician made a surprise appearance at the band’s exclusive undersell at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre on Thursday (January 23). Watch footage of him on vocal duties below:

Currently watching YungBlud and Third Eye Blind play ‘Graduate’ at the Roxy. Only in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ELpJhRMqIb — Joseph Buscema (@TheJoeBuscema) January 24, 2020

• otro video de @yungblud cantando junto a “Third Eye Blind” anoche en los angeles. (24/01) pic.twitter.com/FDKp7duQpe — YUNGBLUD ARGENTINA (@yungbludARG) January 24, 2020

According to Rocksound, fans were tipped off to Yungblud (real name Dom Harrison) being in the venue thanks to an Instagram story that showed him posing for cameras in the backstage area.

• @yungblud llegando a “the roxy” hoy para el show de Third Eye Blind. (24/01) pic.twitter.com/LaQVpmJrHb — YUNGBLUD ARGENTINA (@yungbludARG) January 24, 2020

In other news, today (January 28) Yungblud announced four new UK tour dates to precede his run of sold-out London shows later this year.

‘The Underrated Youth’ artist will play five shows in the capital at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 26-28 and June 3-4, with four of the five gigs sold out.

He’ll also play two dates at the Barrowland in Glasgow on May 22-23 before a pair of shows at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 30-31.