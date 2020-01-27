🔥Yungblud announces new UK tour dates🔥

Yungblud has announced four new UK tour dates to precede his run of sold-out London shows later this year.

‘The Underrated Youth’ artist will play five shows in the capital at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 26-28 and June 3-4, with four of the five gigs sold out.

Yungblud has today (January 27) announced four more UK gigs to add to his growing live schedule. He’ll play two dates at the Barrowland in Glasgow on May 22-23 before a pair of shows at Nottingham will be held at Rock City on May 30-31.

You can see Yungblud’s upcoming tour dates below.

May



22 – Glasgow – Barrowland



23 – Glasgow – Barrowland



26 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)



27 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)



28 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)



30 – Nottingham – Rock City



31 – Nottingham – Rock City

June



3 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town



4 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday (January 29), before a general sale begins on Friday (January 31) at 9AM — you’ll be able to find Yungblud tickets here when they go on sale.

Yungblud will perform at the NME Awards 2020 next month. Beabadoobee and The 1975 are also scheduled to perform on the night.