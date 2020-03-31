🔥YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials says Ellen DeGeneres 'wasn't as nice' as she'd hoped🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Ellen DeGeneres is always offering up acts of kindness on her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show – donating money to causes like the Australian bushfire relief efforts and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as well as just surprising fans and audience members with prizes.

But behind-the-scenes, she’s developed a bit of a reputation for being “one of the meanest people alive,” at least according to comedian Kevin T. Porter and the hundreds of stories he received on Twitter from DeGeneres’ former employees (and friends of friends, naturally).

More recently, YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, better known by her beauty vlogging name, Nikkie Tutorials, seemed to confirm that those rumors aren’t entirely unwarranted. Back in January, de Jager appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her highly-praised YouTube video where she came out as transgender.

Nikkie Tutorials on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, January 2020 (CBS)

Following her appearance on the show, de Jager posted a photo of herself alongside DeGeneres with a caption that read, “Thank you Ellen for giving me the opportunity to share my story with the world!”

It all seemed positive until the Dutch vlogger appeared on another talk show in February – the Netherlands-based show De Wereld Draait Door. Given that the interview was in Dutch, it went largely unnoticed until another YouTuber, Sebastian Williams, translated it for his own channel.

After the host of the Dutch show, Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, asked de Jager what her experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was like, the 26-year-old appeared slightly uncomfortable. “Well… let’s just say there is a huge difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres,” de Jager is reported as having said via Williams’ translation of the interview. “I’m saying that in favor of this show,” she added.

“Why? I wanna know more now,” the host replied – which, same. De Jager explained, “It’s nice that you say ‘Hi’ before the show…she didn’t. Ellen is just such a different world,” she threw in, seemingly in an effort to gloss over any drama.

But the host had more questions. “More cold and distant?” he asked. “Just a little,” she said with a nod of her head and a laugh, before concluding, “It was a huge honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought.”

De Jager isn’t the first person to add fuel to the DeGeneres rumor fire. In December, there was an extremely awkward clip from actress Dakota Johnson’s interview with DeGeneres.

The viral exchange happened after DeGeneres commented that she hadn’t been invited to Johnson’s recent 30th birthday party. Johnson immediately clarified on-air that she had, in fact, invited the comedian, stating, “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited.”

True or not, production for DeGeneres’ show is currently halted because of coronavirus, so at least she won’t have to worry about any other recent celebrity guests weighing in.