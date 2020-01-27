🔥YouTuber ImJayStation confesses to faking girlfriend’s death in desperate bid to get more subscribers🔥

YouTuber ImJayStation has admitted faking his girlfriend Alexia Marano’s death in a desperate bid to gain more subscribers for their joint channel.

The controversial online prankster, whose real name is Jason Ethier, put out a video last week claiming that Alexia had been killed by a drunk driver.

He later added videos of him mourning her loss, and then trying to contact her from beyond the grave with a ouija bound.

The ouija board stunt had already been used by him before – attempting to contact YouTube gamer Etika after he died by suicide last year, and also Mac Miller.

But in his new video, Jason came clean and confessed it was a ruse to get more subscribers – and after Alexia helped him make the videos surrounding her own death, had left him.

‘Guys i fell in love with this girl, I tried helping her become famous on youtube, she left me without notice, and tried to ruin my life,’ he wrote underneath the clip, as fans and viewers slammed his sick game.

In the new video, he is seen crying as he makes claims that she went to the police claiming he had pulled a weapon on her.

‘I want to start out by saying I’m sorry to Alexia’s family for putting them through any hard times or stress about the death of their daughter,’ he said.

‘I didn’t intend them to get any hate, put them through any emotional stress involving Alexia. I expected all of this to stay on YouTube and it didn’t.’

He then explained his thought process behind the video, and said: ‘So I thought of the idea of faking Alexia’s death and then doing a thing on YouTube thanking everyone and explaining to everyone it was just to gain traction. So we were gonna say she died, then do a ouija board video, which we did do.

‘Then we would resurrect her and get more followers. But now my girlfriend is gone and I’m in serious trouble.’

While it’s clear he’s not been arrested, he protested he’s in trouble.

But if it’s true or not remains to be seen, with the content creator’s efforts to create scandal for the public eye meaning his efforts are falling on deaf ears.

One fan wrote: ‘The thing when you lie so much is that it becomes hard to believe that 1. she actually sued you. 2. You actually did not hit her. When you are known as a liar, it is hard to defend against someone else’s voice…’

Another unsympathetic viewer added: ‘You brought this all on yourself. Do you seriously not see anything wrong with what you do?! Your the one gonna end up alone everytime you do these things.’

‘Mmmmm looks like your reading from a script… No heartfelt words here,’ said a third. ‘If they were it definately wouldn’t look like you are reading every thing your saying..’

While someone else added: ‘You took this ish way too far this time! Claiming ppl are dead?! You have children watching you! Smarten up!’

Alexia appears to have deleted her social media and was unavailable immediately for a response.





