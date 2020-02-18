🔥YouTuber fakes luxury Bali holiday with photo shoot in IKEA🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It isn’t unusual for a social media influencer to go on holiday, but YouTuber Natalia Taylor recently faked an entire luxury holiday to Bali for her Instagram followers.

Taylor, who conducted the social experiment to see if you “really can fake it till you make it”, shared an entire video about the process on Instagram from her ‘Bali’ photoshoot in IKEA to how she fooled her 314k followers she was abroad.

Calling Bali the “perfect place to totally fake an Instagram vacation and totally lie to all of my followers”, she and her photographer Ally Amadeo held a photoshoot in a IKEA close to her home.

She also revealed she posted a series of videos and pictures to her Instagram stories, which included geotagging Dempasar Airport in Bali as well as Snapchats her friend had sent her of their real holiday to the tropical location.

She said, “Immediately, people started buying it – including my close friends.”

The photos include shots of Taylor sitting at a botanical-print vanity, posing on a sun lounger amidst fake greenery and lounging in a bathtub in a robe and towel.

Taylor’s commenters seemed to buy it, with one Indonesian user writing, “Welcome to my country Nat! Enjoy!”

Another wrote, “She really out here living her best life.”

One also called her “our Bali Princess” while another user wrote, “I’m in Bali too!!!”

Taylor also revealed she told her photographer to “intentionally leave” some IKEA tags in the pictures, to see if any of her followers were “a little too smart for this challenge.”

The cracks began to show with her second series of #Bali photos’, as one user commented,”Y does the 1st photo look like it was shot in ikea.”

Others also began to question the authenticity of the photos, with one user writing, “This is fake, it has to be for a video!”

Another also said they were “analyzing natalias pics to see if there’s any photoshop [sic].”

All was revealed in her video posted a few days ago, which was titled “i FAKED a vacation at IKEA.”

She said the challenge was difficult for her as she “didn’t want to break that trust” between herself and her followers.

Taylor said the video wasn’t “sponsored by IKEA, although I wish it was.” Calling it a “success”, she said the experiment had a life lesson for all of her followers watching.

She said, “Don’t trust everything you see on the internet. Sometimes, people wanna lie about who they are as a person and it’s not hard to do apparently.”

Taylor’s video is similar in vein to an experiment fellow YouTuber Gabbie Hanna pulled last year, after she faked an entire influencer trip to Coachella.

Posting photos of herself in Coachella-appropriate gear and on a grassy lawn with its iconic Ferris Wheel photoshopped behind her, she said, “I’m tired of pretending to be at Coachella. I can’t imagine actually being at Coachella.”

She finished, “Social media for the most part is just a very curated and manipulated version of reality.”