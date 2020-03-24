🔥Youth at state facility in St. Louis tests positive for COVID-19🔥

ST. LOUIS — A youth at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis has tested positive for COVID-19, the state Division of Youth Services said Tuesday evening.According to a news release, the division learned of the positive test Monday evening. A local hospital evaluated the male youth and said the resident could recover at the center, according to a news release.Division of Youth Services “staff immediately quarantined and isolated the youth upon his return to safeguard the health of all other youth in care at Hogan Street,” the release said.The release did not disclose the patient’s name and age. It said staff were contacting parents of other residents “to advise them of the situation and what steps DYS is taking to protect the safety and health of their child.”The release said cleaning crews will begin cleaning the facility and that designated groups of youths will stay separated. The release said staff was figuring out how youth could talk more frequently with their families during the pandemic “to provide that reassurance both youth and their families need.”Visitation to residential treatment centers had been suspended since March 13, according to the release.“When a youth is placed in the care of the State of Missouri, it is up to us to do all we can to provide the essential care and support the youth needs, and most of all, protect that youth’s health and wellbeing,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release.At the time of a February audit report, unrelated to the coronavirus, there were 33 residents at the facility, which is located on Hogan Street in north St. Louis.