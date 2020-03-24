🔥Youth at St. Louis juvenile facility tests positive for COVID-19🔥

ST. LOUIS — A minor at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis has tested positive for COVID-19, the state Division of Youth Services said Tuesday evening.According to a news release, the division learned of the positive test Monday evening. A local hospital evaluated the male youth and said the minor could recover at the center, according to a news release.Division of Youth Services “staff immediately quarantined and isolated the youth upon his return to safeguard the health of all other youth in care at Hogan Street,” the release said.The release did not disclose the patient’s name and age. It said staff were contacting parents of other residents “to advise them of the situation and what steps DYS is taking to protect the safety and health of their child.”The release said cleaning crews will begin cleaning the facility and will separate designated groups.It said staff was figuring out how youth could talk more frequently with their families during the pandemic “to provide that reassurance both youth and their families need.”At the time of a February audit report, unrelated to the coronavirus, there were 33 residents at the facility, which is located on Hogan Street in north St. Louis.There were 46 staff at the facility that may have contact with residents, according to the report.This article will be updated.

