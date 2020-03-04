🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, March 4🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sanders seizes Super Tuesday’s biggest prize but Biden secures comeback

Bernie Sanders has seized Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with a victory in California on a big night for the Democratic presidential candidates.

A resurgent Joe Biden scored wins across the country, taking the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia in a strong showing.

But his is nearest rival Mr Sanders countered with wins in his home state of Vermont and in Colorado as the race shifted west.

He also picked up California, which is considered the top prize across the 14 states and one territory that went to the polls yesterday.

World Bank commits £9.4bn in emergency aid to fight coronavirus

The World Bank has committed £9.4 billion in aid for developing countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus.

The emergency package is designed to help countries detect when the virus crosses their borders and purchase medical equipment.

Leaders around the world are pledging to shield their nations from the worst outcomes of the outbreak amid warnings a slowdown could tip countries into recession.

In the UK, the Government yesterday released its “battle plan”.

Possible measures in the official document include the cancellation of non-urgent operations and retired NHS staff being called “back to duty”.

Caroline Flack’s proescution to be reviewed by CPS

The Crown Prosecution Service is set to review its move to prosecute Caroline Flack after being criticised for pressing ahead with her “show trial”.

The former Love Island host, 40, took her own life last month.

She had been charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton and stepped down from presenting the winter series of the reality show.

The CPS last night confirmed there would be a “post-case review panel conducted by a deputy chief crown prosecutor.”

Its review will look at the service’s handling of the case and the decision behind charging Flack.

Will and Kate sip Guinness at lively Dublin reception

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge capped off their first day in Ireland with a lively reception at the home of Guinness beer.

Kate sparkled in a metallic emerald green dress by designer The Vampire’s Wife as the pair arrived at Dublin’s iconic Storehouse last night.

The royal couple followed in the footsteps of the Queen who visited Ireland’s top attraction some nine years ago.

Taking to the stage with a pint of stout in hand, Prince William joked: “It’s not often that I find myself following the Queen to a pub.”

Klopp blames ‘massive mistakes’ for Liverpool’s dumping from FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp blamed ‘two massive mistakes’ for Liverpool’s dumping from the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea last night.

The thrilling fifth-round contest featuring a remarkable 31 shots was decided in the hosts favour by a goal in each half from Willian and Ross Barkley.

But it was the Reds’ defending that cost them the 2-0 defeat according to Klopp, who insisted he was largely happy with his team’s performance overall.

On this day…

1789: The first Congress of the United States was held in New York.

1824: The Royal National Lifeboat Institution was founded.

1890: The 1,710ft Forth Bridge was officially opened by the Prince of Wales.

1924: Happy Birthday To You was published by Clayton F Summy.

1941: British forces, assisted by local Norwegians, raided the German-occupied Lofoten Islands, destroying 11 ships.

1967: North Sea gas was first piped ashore near Durham.

1969: At the Old Bailey, gangland twins Ronald and Reginald Kray were found guilty of murder and given life sentences.

1974: After the general election, Edward Heath failed to persuade the Liberals to join a coalition and resigned. Harold Wilson became prime minister of a minority administration, which lasted for eight months until fresh elections secured a Labour majority.

1980: Robert Mugabe became the prime minister of Zimbabwe, winning 57 of the 80 black seats in the 100-member Assembly.

1989: Six people were killed in a rail crash in Purley, Surrey.