🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, March 25🔥

Coronavirus could have infected half of UK population, experts say

The coronavirus could have infected as much as half of the the UK’s population, according to researchers at the University of Oxford.

The official death toll in the UK yesterday jumped to a record 87 in one day to 422 and confirmed cases leapt by 1,427 in the UK.

But this new model suggests the virus was circulating in the UK by mid-January, around two weeks before the first reported case and a month before the first reported death.

If correct, this would mean that that less than one thousand of those with Covid-19 became ill enough to need treatment in hospital, with the vast majority developing no or very mild symptoms.

NHS doctors and nurses ‘threatening to quit over fears of inadequate protective equipment’

Doctors and nurses are threatening to quit over fears of inadequate protective equipment available in the fight against coronavirus, groups representing frontline workers have warned.

The Government has launched a new scheme to recruit 250,000 volunteers who can help the NHS support vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

But this could be undermined if some medics decide to leave their jobs because they feel they are not safe due to a “widespread lack” of equipment, the chair of the Doctors’ Association said.

FTSE 100 sees second biggest percentage rise on record

The FTSE 100 has surged by nine per cent – the second biggest percentage rise on record – and saw its best ever day of trading after the UK went into lockdown.

The surge is the first significant rise at close since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The FTSE opened nearly five per cent down yesterday, ahead of Boris Johnson’s announcement of new coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday night.

But the combined value of the 100 most valuable companies on Britain’s main stock index later grew by more than £113 billion.

That’s the FTSE’s best day on record since November 4, 2008, when it gained 9.8 percent.

Much of England in danger of drought in 20 years without water use cuts

Much of England is in danger of experiencing droughts within 20 years unless action is taken to combat climate change’s impact on water availability, says the public spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office said parts of the country, especially the South East, are at risk of running out of water due to decreased rainfall and a need to cut the amount taken from natural waterways.

Water companies will have to reduce the amount of water they take out of rivers, lakes and the ground by more than one billion litres per day, creating huge shortfalls in the coming decades.

Tan France makes Great British Bake Off debut

Tan France has made his Great British Bake Off debut, in which he revealed his deepest, darkest fear: getting old.

Last night’s Stand Up To Cancer saw the Queer Eye star join comedian Joel Dommett, actor/TV presenter Caroline Quentin and British tennis player Johanna Konta for a bake-off to support survivors and patients of cancer.

France was confident from the outset, saying he was sure he was going to win the baking challenges: “I feel like this is my future”.

But his baking career was off to a weak start as the contestants were asked to make eclairs, with France’s pistachio and cardamom take on the dessert failing to take shape.