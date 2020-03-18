🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, March 18🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Father named as youngest person in UK to die after coronavirus diagnosis

A father who was fighting motor neurone disease (MND) has been named as the youngest person to die after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

Craig Ruston died on Monday morning, six days after falling ill with a chest infection that was confirmed to be Covid-19.

He was among the 14 people who died after contracting the illness in England by yesterday, when the total number of deaths related to the virus reached 71.

Mr Ruston was reportedly 45 years old as is thought to be the youngest person in the UK to die with the killer illness.

Johnson to face MPs on virus strategy after £350bn support package unveiled

Boris Johnson will face questions from MPs on his coronavirus strategy after the Government announced an “unprecedented” £350 billion package of support to help businesses survive the crisis.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak vowed to do “whatever it takes” to buoy the economy.

Mr Johnson’s will answers questions at Prime Minister’s Questions later after the number of people thought to have Covid-19 in the UK his risen to 55,000.

Biden sweeps to victory in three more primaries as he edges close to nomination

Joe Biden has swept to victory over Bernie Sanders in three more Democratic presidential primaries, edging closer to the nomination to face Donald Trump in the election

The former vice president rolled over Mr Sanders by nearly 40 percentage points in Florida and more than 20 percentage points in Illinois. He was also projected to win Arizona after these earlier triumphs late last night.

Grace Millane’s killer launches appeal against murder conviction

British backpacker Grace Millane’s killer has launched an appeal against his murder conviction and life sentence, his barrister has said.

The 28-year-old, whose name is being suppressed in New Zealand, was convicted of murdering Ms Millane by strangling her in a hotel in Auckland.

Last month he was jailed for at least 17 years for her killing that followed their Tinder date on December 1, 2018 – the day before her 22nd birthday.

But the man’s barrister today confirmed an appeal against his conviction hand sentence has been filed.

‘Split picture’ as spring-like weather arrives in south but snow and rain blights north

Britons are today set to enjoy the first truly spring-like temperatures of the year in southern regions, but further north have been warned to brace for snow, ice and heavy rain.

England and Wales will see the mercury rise to about 15 to 16C on Wednesday, which will mark one of the warmest days of the year so far after a winter of major flooding and storms.

But forecasters predict a “split picture” as in Scotland and Northern Ireland temperatures will struggle to hit 9C, with downpours and snow on higher ground expected.

Fleabag and Derry Girls big winners at RTAs

Fleabag and Derry Girls lead the winners last night at the Royal Television Awards, which was held behind closed doors due to coronavirus.

The RTS made the unprecedented decision to hold its annual event without any guests, or winners, streaming the host Paul Merton announcing those who had triumphed.

Among them were Fleabag, which walked away with Best Scripted Comedy and Best Writer for its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The writer and actress was beaten in the Best Female Comedy Performance category though, with the accolade going to Derry Girls’ Saorise Monica Jackson.