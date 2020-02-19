🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, February 19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Passengers begin leaving virus-hit cruise ship as quarantine ends

Passengers on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have begun disembarking after a controversial two-week quarantine.

The Diamond Princess has been quarantined after arriving in the port of Yokohama on February 3.

British nationals on board the liner could be evacuated this week, the Foreign Office has said.

The UK’s Foreign Office said it is planning a chartered flight from Tokyo for “as soon as possible”.

Harry and Meghan ‘look set to be banned from using Sussex Royal brand’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear set to be banned from using their ‘Sussex Royal’ label after stepping down as senior royals, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan’s brand is being reviewed after their decision to break away from the monarchy, a source has said.

The Queen and senior officials are thought to have agreed it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word ‘royal’ in its branding, according to the Mail.

A source told the Standard the discussions over branding are still ongoing.

Government under fire over post-Brexit changes to immigration rules

The Government’s post-Brexit immigration system has come under fire as industry leaders warned it could spell an “absolute disaster” for businesses.

Labour also criticised the plan, with Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott saying it will need so many exemptions that the changes are “meaningless”.

The new rules are set to come into force in January next year.

They seek to lower the salary threshold for skilled migrants from £30,000 to £25,600 for those coming to the UK with a job offer.

Attorney General ‘threatens to quit’ over Trump’s tweets about cases

The US Attorney General is reportedly threatening to quit after Donald Trump ignored his call to stop tweeting about Justice Department cases.

It comes after William Barr said the president’s social media posts about cases and staffers made it “impossible” for him to do his job.

The next day, Mr Trump ignored Mr Barr’s request and insisted he had the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases and sidestep the Justice Department’s historical independence.

Capaldi leads winners at Brit Awards

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards last night.

The action-packed ceremony had a focus on performances this year but still crowned winners in eight categories.

Capaldi was the only act to win more than one award, taking home Song of the Year for Someone You Loved and Best New Artist.

Mabel won Best Female Solo Artist while Stormzy took home the Male Solo Artist before taking to the stage for a rendition of a mash-up of tracks.

On this day…

1855: Bread riots broke out in Liverpool.

1878: Thomas Edison patented the phonograph.

1897: The Women’s Institute was founded at Stoney Creek, Ontario, by Adelaide Hoodless.

1906: In America, William Kellogg formed the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company to make the breakfast cereal he developed as a health food for mental patients.

1942: The Japanese bombed the Australian city of Darwin.

1957: Emergency Ward 10, the first continuous TV series began on ITV – it was shown twice-weekly for 10 years.

1976: Iceland broke off diplomatic relations with Britain after the two countries failed to agree on limits in the Cod War fishing dispute.

1985: EastEnders began on BBC TV.