🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, February 12🔥

A&E worker revealed as UK coronavirus case as threat hits prison

A healthcare worker at a hospital in West Sussex is among the eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, it has been revealed.

Staff at Worthing Hospital received a memo telling them a member of staff working in the A&E department had been diagnosed with the deadly illness.

It comes after it emerged two prisoners were being tested for coronavirus at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire.

The men were are reportedly being kept in isolation in their cells and are both suffering flu-like symptoms.

Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders has narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary.

The victory solidified his front-runner status in the nominating race to run against Donald Trump.

The progressive US senator thanked crowds of supporters cheering his name for their “great victory tonight” as he took to the stage.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Mr Sanders said as he claimed his a small win in the battle to run against the president.

Mr Sanders holds only a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was in close second.

Plans for Holocaust memorial near Parliament voted down

Plans for a national Holocaust memorial next to Parliament have been voted down by Westminster City Council.

The local authority voted unanimously to reject the proposal, saying it contravenes planning rules on size, design and location.

Despite the outcome of the vote, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, said the Government remains committed to the memorial’s construction.

Mr Jenrick will have the final say over the proposals following a public inquiry in the summer.

The landmark, which would feature a learning centre, is proposed for Victoria Tower Gardens on Millbank, alongside the River Thames.

Hockney’s The Splash fetches £23.1m at auction

David Hockney’s The Splash has sold for more than £23 million at auction in London.

The 1966 piece by the Bradford-born artist depicts the spray from a dive into a pool on a perfect blue California day.

It last sold at Sotheby’s in 2006 for £2.9 million and returned to the same auction house as the star piece in its Contemporary Evening Art Auction.

The painting sold for £23.1 million – more than eight times the 2006 figure and the third highest price ever for a Hockney at auction.

Bieber offers fans insight into ‘Netflix and chill’ with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber appeared to offer fans an explicit insight into his marriage to Hailey Baldwin as he performed at an intimate concert in the UK capital last night.

The pop star, 25, told those gathered inside the Indigo venue at the O2 Arena that he and his wife liked to “Netflix and chill” during their downtime.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy sometimes.”

On this day…

1554: Lady Jane Grey, Queen of England for nine days, was executed on Tower Green by her cousin and rival claimant to the throne, Mary.

1688: The Glorious Revolution ended. James II fled to France and Prince William of Orange and Princess Mary were declared King and Queen of England.

1898: Henry Lindfield of Brighton became the first British motorist to be killed in a car crash – a result of a steering failure.

1818: Chile proclaimed an independent republic.

1924: Rhapsody In Blue by George Gershwin was first performed in New York.

2010: Three faculty members were killed and three other school employees were wounded in a shooting at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.