🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, March 31🔥

Top officer warns against ‘overzealous’ enforcement of coronavirus lockdown

One of Britain’s most senior police officers has warned against “overzealous” enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu demanded UK forces maintain the tradition of “policing by consent” and said their conduct will be remembered for generations.

It comes after criticism of a series of incidents at the weekend.

Police forces were reported to have fined individuals £60 for buying “non-essential” goods from shops and going for a drive out of “boredom”.

PM faces growing pressure over lack of equipment for frontline health workers

Boris Johnson will today chair a meeting of his Cabinet as he faces growing pressure to get more protective equipment to health workers on the frontline.

The Prime Minister, who continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, has faced heavy criticism over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

This issue and criticism of the slow rollout of test are among those likely to be raised in the meeting of his top team, which he will chair via videolink from isolation in Downing Street later this morning.

Murder probe after family of four found dead at West Sussex home

A murder probe has been launched after two adults and two children who are believed to be from the same family were found dead at a home in West Sussex.

Police scrambled to a home in Duffield Lane, Woodmancote, on Sunday evening to reports of concern for the welfare of occupants in a home.

Officers found four people victims and a dog dead inside the home.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Wintry showers to lash UK after week of seasonably warm weather

More wintry showers are set to hit parts of the UK as temperatures drop below average following a spell of unseasonably warm weather.

Last week’s sunny spell was chased away by biting-cold winds over the weekend and yesterday, with snow hitting parts of the country – including in London.

For the first few days of April it will feel significantly colder still, with the thermometer sitting a couple of degrees lower than normal.

It comes after temperatures peaked at 19.4C last Wednesday in north Wales – about 8C above average for this time of year.

‘Holy grail’ of comic book collections goes under the hammer

A superhero comic book collection featuring every release by DC Comics between 1935 and 2014 has gone on sale in a private auction.

The private sale is being held by Sotheby’s and the collection being hailed as the “holy grail” for comic collectors.

The 40,000-strong collection includes complete runs from the Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Hornet, Aquaman and Justice League series.

The collection was amassed by Northern Soul disc jockey Ian Levine, also a collector of vinyl records and Doctor Who memorabilia.

His interest in comic books began at the age of eight.

On this day…

1284: Peterhouse College, Cambridge, was founded.​

1855: Charlotte Bronte, eldest of the Bronte sisters and author of Jane Eyre, died.

1889: The 985ft-high Eiffel Tower was completed.

1973: Red Rum won the Grand National in record time – nine minutes and 1.9 seconds. The record stood until 1990 when Mr Frisk won the race in eight minutes and 47.8 seconds.

1986: Greater London Council was abolished.

1990: An anti-Poll Tax demonstration ended in a riot in Trafalgar Square with looting and arson in the West End.