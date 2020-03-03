🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, March 3🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

PM to unveil UK’s coronavirus battle plan as he warns spread likely to accelerate in coming days and weeks

Boris Johnson will today unveil the UK’s coronavirus battle plan after he said it was “highly likely” the illness would spread more widely in the coming days and weeks.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government was “ready to take necessary steps” to contain the disease and said “every possible preparation” was being made.

The plan is expected to include a “war room” to bring together communications experts and scientists from across Government and the NHS to roll out a public information campaign.

Biden campaign boosted as former rivals endorse him in bid to stop front-runner Sanders

Joe Biden has been handed a huge boost to his presidential candidacy as his former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar threw their support behind him to strengthen his challenge to Bernie Sanders.

Ms Klobuchar, the latest contender to drop out of the race to become the Democrat’s presidential candidate, endorsed the former Vice President as she delivered a barnstorming a speech at a rally last night.

Mr Biden is fresh off a resounding victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary and is aiming for a strong showing on Super Tuesday against Mr Sanders.

Former Priti Patel aide ‘took overdose after claiming she was bullied’

A former aide to Home Secretary Priti Patel allegedly took an overdose after being bullied by the minister, it has been claimed.​

The woman later received a £25,000 payout from the government following the alleged incident in 2015, when Ms Patel was employment minister, according to the BBC.

The claim emerged last night as Ms Patel continues to face allegations that she mistreated staff in her new role as Home Secretary.

She has previously denied having mistreated staff.

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested after fight at Center Parcs’

Tommy Robinson has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after a fight broke out at a holiday park, it has been reported.

The Former English Defence League leader got into a row with another man in the pool at Woburn Forest Center Parcs in Bedfordshire, according to The Sun.

Witnesses claimed that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, it added.

Amputee, 11, given Star Wars bionic limb and gets phone call from Mark Hamill

An 11-year-old Star Wars fan and amputee has received an R2-D2 bionic limb and a phone call from Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

Bella Tadlock, from Florida, raised almost $14,000 (about £11,000) for her bionic hero arm, created by Bristol company Open Bionics.

Her fundraiser first caught the eye of actor Hamill in November, who retweeted her appeal to his 3.6 million followers.

She became the first person in the US to receive the advanced multi-grip arm in the style of R2-D2.

On this day…

1802: Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata was published.

1875: Bizet’s Carmen was first performed at the Opera Comique in Paris. Critics called it “painful, blatant, noisy and eminently repulsive” and the composer died brokenhearted three months later.

1931: The US Congress adopted The Star-Spangled Banner, written by Francis Scott Key, as the national anthem.

1961: Edwin Bush was Britain’s first suspected criminal to be identified by means of an “Identi-kit” picture.

1974: A Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed near Paris, killing more than 340 people, including members of an English rugby club.

1982: The Barbican Arts Centre in London was opened.

1985: The Miners’ strike came to an end, almost a year after it had begun.

1991: Estonia and Latvia voted for independence from the Soviet Union.