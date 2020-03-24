🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, March 24🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Johnson faces calls for clarity after UK placed on three-week lockdown in fight against coronavirus

Boris Johnson is facing calls for clarity after placing the UK on a police-enforced lockdown for three weeks under drastic new measures issued in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister ordered people only to leave their homes under a list of “very limited purposes”, banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered the closure of non-essential shops.

But police chiefs warned of phone lines being inundated with calls on Monday night with questions about what movements are still permitted, while MPs also called for answers.

Trump wants US to reopen for business ‘in weeks’ as he claims closures may result in more deaths than Covid-19 itself

Donald Trump has said he wants to reopen the US for business in weeks, not months, as he claimed continued closures could result in more deaths than Covid-19 itself.

“We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem,” the US leader told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

Mr Trump said that if closures stretched on for months there would be “probably more death from that than anything that we’re talking about with respect to the virus”.

The comments were further evidence that president has grown impatient with the pandemic, even before it has reached its expected peak.

Soaring temperatures and sunshine just as country placed on lockdown

A week of sunshine and soaring temperatures has arrived in the UK just after a lockdown was announced in new measures aimed at beating the coronavirus crisis.

The mercury could rise to highs of 18C in parts of England and Wales from today, with those highs continuing to be hit until the end of the week.

A rain warning is in place for parts of north-west Scotland but for the rest of the UK there is set to be bright, with clear skies and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Taylor Swift says leaked Kanye West phone call proves she was ‘framed’

Taylor Swift has said a leaked 2016 phone call between her and Kanye West proves she was “framed”.

The now infamous call between the pop titans caused years of bad blood, with allegations of lies on both sides.

The row centred on West’s song Famous and to what extent Swift was aware of a lyric about her that the pop star later branded “misogynistic”.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, earlier shared a snippet of the conversation on Snapchat, which appeared to reveal Swift approving of a portion of the lyric.

But a full recording of the 25-minute conversation was apparently leaked at the weekend and Swift last night said that it proved she had been telling the truth.

Stevie Nicks says Harry Styles has inspired her to write new music

Stevie Nicks has compared Harry Styles’ latest album to one of the great Fleetwood Mac records and said it has inspired her to write new music.

The singer shared a typed-out message with fans as she self-isolates with her goddaughters, assistant and dogs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicks wrote that she has been trying to think of “creative things to do” in isolation and said Styles’ Fine Line has inspired her to create.

On this day…

1603: Elizabeth I died aged 69, after nearly 45 years as queen.

1877: The University Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge ended in a dead heat. On the same date in 1951, the race was called off when the Oxford boat sank. It was rerun two days later, when Cambridge won by 12 lengths.

1944: The breakout from prisoner of war camp Stalag Luft III by 76 inmates began. The event was the inspiration for the film The Great Escape.

1946: Alistair Cooke read his first Letter From America on BBC Radio.

1953: Queen Mary, widow of George V, died after a lengthy illness.

1956: In the Grand National, the Queen Mother’s horse Devon Loch collapsed after clearing the final fence in first place. The unlucky rider was Dick Francis.

1958: Elvis Presley, 23, signed up for the US army in Memphis, Tennessee.

1965: David Steel, 26, won Roxburgh, Selkirk and Peebles for the Liberals to become Britain’s youngest MP.

1976: President Isabel Peron of Argentina was deposed in a bloodless military coup.

1989: The Exxon Valdez tanker ran aground on a reef in Prince William Sound off the Alaskan coast and released 11 million gallons of crude oil into the sea.

1993: Ezer Weizman was elected president of Israel.