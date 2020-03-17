🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, March 17🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Coronavirus could lead to 250,000 deaths in UK, top experts warn

The coronavirus outbreak will lead to the deaths of about 250,000 people in the UK unless more draconian measures are introduced, scientists have warned.

The Imperial College Covid-19 response team, which has been advising ministers, said that even with the new “social distancing” plans the health system will be “overwhelmed many times over”.

It said the only “viable strategy” is a Chinese-style policy of “suppression” involving the social distancing of the entire population.

The stark warning came after Boris Johnson unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures to try to control the spread of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres and to avoid all non-essential contacts and travel.

Anyone living in a household with somebody who has the symptoms of a persistent cough or fever were told to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Europe in lockdown as France and Germany impose stringent new virus measures

Countries across Europe have imposed stringent new measures to limit social contact as they try to stem the spread of Covid-19.

French President Emmanuel Macron last night announced similar curbs imposed by Spain and Italy – a 15-day lockdown.

He also said the European Union’s external borders would be closed to travellers for 30 days from today.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is forcing non-grocery shops and venues to close and has banned religious services.

She also told people to cancel any domestic or foreign holiday travel.

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend pays tribute month after her suicide

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has paid tribute to the former Love Island host one month after she took her own life.

Flack, who died aged 40, was laid to rest on March 10 in a private ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

Burton said in an emotional tribute: “I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again.”

McDonald’s to ditch plastic Happy Meal toys in environmental drive

McDonald’s has vowed to replace its famous Happy Meal toys with non-plastic versions from next year as it tries to reduce its environmental impact.

The fast food giant said that from 2021 Happy Meals will come with a soft toy, a book, or a paper-based toy.

It hopes the effort will save more than 3,000 metric tonnes of plastic at its UK business from 2021, which would be its biggest single reduction to date.

Mammoth bone circles help explain how man survived Ice Age

Mysterious bone circles made from the remains of dozens of mammoths have helped shed light on how ancient communities survived Europe’s Ice Age.

Around 70 of these structures are known to exist in Ukraine and the west Russian Plains.

The bones at one site are more than 20,000 years old, new analysis suggests, making it the oldest such circular structure built by humans discovered in the region.

Researchers say the bones were most likely sourced from animal graveyards, and the circle was then hidden by sediment and is now one foot below current surface level.

On this day…

1649: Oliver Cromwell abolished the office of King and declared England a Commonwealth.

1776: British troops were forced by George Washington to evacuate Boston.

1845: Elastic bands were patented by Stephen Perry at a firm of vulcanised rubber manufacturers in England.

1921: The first birth control clinic was set up in London by Dr Marie Stopes.

1945: The Americans defeated the Japanese at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

1973: The Queen opened the new London Bridge.

1978: The oil tanker Amoco Cadiz ran aground on the coast of Brittany, broke in half and spilled 220,000 tons of crude oil.

1983: Michael Dickinson, 33, achieved a unique record as trainer of the first five horses home in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

1989: Paul Channon, Transport Secretary, pushed the button which began the machine to bore the Channel Tunnel through chalk beneath the sea at Dover.

1995: The pound hit a record low against the German mark at 2.1890.